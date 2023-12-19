‘We all make mistakes’: Aberdeen boss Barry Robson refuses to criticise officials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘We all make mistakes’: Aberdeen boss Barry Robson refuses to criticise officials

Dons manager expresses sympathy with referees despite his frustration with VAR following two missed incidents in the League Cup final loss to Rangers.

By Paul Third
Manager Barry Robson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Manager Barry Robson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson believes his side were denied two clear penalties in their League Cup loss to Rangers at Hampden – but will not criticise officials for missing them.

The Dons boss is frustrated at a tug on Stefan Gartenmann’s shirt in the box by Todd Cantwell and a challenge by Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland on Duk were not given at Hampden on Sunday.

The Aberdeen manager is convinced both incidents would have resulted in penalties being awarded had referee Don Robertson been asked to review them.

However frustrated he may be at VAR not intervening on Sunday, Robson has sympathy for the officials involved.

He said: “These are things that have gone against us.  That is my frustrations with those.

“I don’t know if they were (VAR) checked.

“There is no debate over them.

“For me, I can’t say anything. I need to accept them like I have had to accept every time.

“We all make mistakes.  I make them as a manager, referees make them and players make them.

“We all make them but I can’t get involved in that because of the position I am in.

“I don’t want to start going against referees and VAR. Referees have a really difficult job like us.”

Inconsistency baffles Dons boss

Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann being shown a yellow card by the referee on the pitch
Aberdeen’s Stefan Gartenmann is shown a yellow card for the foul on Connor Goldson leading to the Rangers penalty at Pittodrie last month. Image: SNS.

Seeing Gartenmann punished for the same jersey pulling offence in the 1-1 draw at Pittodrie against the Light Blues last month only added to the unhappiness in the Dons camp.

But the Aberdeen manager said: “I have to leave it all to everybody else to decide but I can’t say anything.

“I don’t like to use excuses either.

“There are things we should have done better in the final and I know that. That is something we need to improve as a team.

“We want to go to finals and go down there and win them. I can’t comment on decisions VAR and referees are making.”

Reflections on Hampden loss

The Dons boss drew criticism from supporters on social media following his post-match press conference where he said: “We have no right as Aberdeen to come down here and run the whole game. That’s a proper team we’re playing against.”

When asked about the reaction from supporters Robson said: “On reflection for me, it was straight after the game.

“When I have watched back the game there were things we could have done better. There were also things we did really well.

“There wasn’t much in the game. I was just really disappointed because I wanted to win it for the fans.

“They gave us great support and that was my frustration. They have been great for us.

“We had a good record against Rangers. We tried to go after them as much as we could and that is my frustration.

“I thought structurally we were good and could have threatened their goal a bit more.

“We forced them to go a lot longer than they usually go and we just fell a bit short on the day and that is the frustration.”

Response needed against Livingston

Livingston striker Bruce Anderson and Aberdeen right-back Nicky Devlin in action when the Dons met on the opening day of the season. Image: SNS

Aberdeen return to league duty on Wednesday when Livingston visit Pittodrie and the Dons manager is determined to move on from Hampden.

Robson said: “I am an admirer of Davie (Martindale). He has done a great job down there. He always has them well-organised and in the fight.

“They make the game difficult for us. It will be a hard game. We need to try to bring as much speed and energy to the game as we can.”

Dons captain Graeme Shinnie called on his players to lift themselves following their cup final defeat and Robson insists his skipper will play a key role in the weeks ahead.

On Shinnie’s contribution Robson said: “He is so important. He is an Aberdeen boy and he loves the club. There is so much more to him.

“He always gives his all and leads by example. He is a proper captain and he is one who can drive us on.

“Shinnie maybe doesn’t have the same qualities at Clarkson, Bojan (Miovski) and Duk but he does all the other stuff behind, which is so important for us.

“He is still a really fit boy, you can see that from his numbers and I am glad he is here at Aberdeen.”

Jack MacKenzie returns to the squad but Slobodan Rubezic is suspended.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski lying on the pitch with his head in his hands
Willie Miller: Difficult to take any positives from Aberdeen's missed opportunity to win a…
Aberdeen's Ryan Duncan, Ester Sokler and Dante Polvaraafter the Viaplay Cup final defeat to Rangers. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen missed a great chance to be Hampden heroes
Young Dons fans practice their cheer. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
PICTURES: Were you part of the travelling Aberdeen support cheering on Barry Robson’s defeated…
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie applauds the fans at full time during the Viaplay Cup final
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie: No time for Hampden hangover and Reds must 'use hurt…
Aberdeen FC Women forward Hannah Stewart in a SWPL match against Hibernian at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen Women captain Hannah Stewart backs team to make improvements in the new year
Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic sitting on the pitch with his head between his knees and his shirt covering his face
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson demands immediate Premiership response to Viaplay Cup final loss
The stramash which unfolded between Aberdeen and Rangers in the dying embers of Sunday's Viaplay Cup final. Image: SNS.
Ref Watch: Inconsistent Don Robertson, as Andrew Dallas on VAR fails to check two…
5
Agony and ecstasy at the full-time whistle as Aberdeen are beaten by Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen fan view: Dons left to rue one fateful moment
The Aberdeen players look dejected at full time. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Danny Law: Hampden disappointment but Aberdeen can emerge stronger from the experience
Stefan Gartenmann following Aberdeen's Viaplay Cup final defeat to Rangers. Image: SNS
Stefan Gartenmann says Aberdeen did not pose enough threat on Rangers in Viaplay Cup…

Conversation