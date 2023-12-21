Aberdeen fan view: Bojan Miovski provides launchpad for Dons to revive stuttering league campaign

It’s perhaps not the best thing for a team to be if they are looking for sustainable league success, but the streakiness Aberdeen have noticeably developed under Barry Robson certainly came in handy last night.

Having previously gone more than a year and half without avoiding defeat in any domestic game after conceding the first goal, the Dons have now picked up six points from such a position in back-to-back league fixtures.

Much needed ones they were, for had they bowed to convention and shuffled to losses in those two matches, they would now be bottom of the table.

Robson’s teams have tended to oscillate between unbeatable and unwatchable. Between parsimonious to porous in defence; bounteous and barren in attack.

Though, at times, the journey to the finishing line against both Hearts and Livingston has been a stagger, the posting of consecutive wins potentially gives them a launchpad to fire off on a sequence to revive their unspectacular Premiership campaign.

If they are to do so then they will likely lean heavily on the goals of Bojan Miovski, growing more significant with each month that passes.

Miovski’s tally last season was commendable but, outshone in terms of clippable moments by the more explosive Duk, he laboured somewhat under the label of a pure poacher.

Nothing wrong with that, of course. The aim of football is to score goals, and there is no shame in success in that endeavour constituting the lion’s share of one’s contribution.

But this term it is not only the volume but also the variety of Miovski’s goals which has caught the eye.

Miovski’s maturation into so rounded a forward has come at a good time for an Aberdeen team which has often had little else going for it.

A scoring streak here would not go amiss.