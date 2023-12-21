Aberdeen fan view: Bojan Miovski provides launchpad for Dons to revive stuttering league campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: Bojan Miovski provides launchpad for Dons to revive stuttering league campaign

The North Macedonia international scored twice as Barry Robson's side came from behind to defeat Livingston.

By Chris Crighton
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-1 against Livingston for the Dons
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-1 against Livingston. Image: SNS.

It’s perhaps not the best thing for a team to be if they are looking for sustainable league success, but the streakiness Aberdeen have noticeably developed under Barry Robson certainly came in handy last night.

Having previously gone more than a year and half without avoiding defeat in any domestic game after conceding the first goal, the Dons have now picked up six points from such a position in back-to-back league fixtures.

Much needed ones they were, for had they bowed to convention and shuffled to losses in those two matches, they would now be bottom of the table.

Robson’s teams have tended to oscillate between unbeatable and unwatchable. Between parsimonious to porous in defence; bounteous and barren in attack.

Though, at times, the journey to the finishing line against both Hearts and Livingston has been a stagger, the posting of consecutive wins potentially gives them a launchpad to fire off on a sequence to revive their unspectacular Premiership campaign.

Dons player Bojan Miovski in action against Livingston's James Penrice
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski and Livingston’s James Penrice in action. Image: SNS.

If they are to do so then they will likely lean heavily on the goals of Bojan Miovski, growing more significant with each month that passes.

Miovski’s tally last season was commendable but, outshone in terms of clippable moments by the more explosive Duk, he laboured somewhat under the label of a pure poacher.

Nothing wrong with that, of course. The aim of football is to score goals, and there is no shame in success in that endeavour constituting the lion’s share of one’s contribution.

But this term it is not only the volume but also the variety of Miovski’s goals which has caught the eye.

Miovski’s maturation into so rounded a forward has come at a good time for an Aberdeen team which has often had little else going for it.

A scoring streak here would not go amiss.

