Midfielder Jamie McGrath warns Aberdeen must take scoring pressure off Bojan Miovski

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Midfielder Jamie McGrath warns Aberdeen must take scoring pressure off Bojan Miovski

Striker Miovski has scored 15 times in all competitions this season to alert clubs across Europe.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring in the 4-0 Premiership win against Ross County at Pittodrie earlier in the campaign. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring in the 4-0 Premiership win against Ross County at Pittodrie earlier in the campaign. Image: SNS.

Midfielder Jamie McGrath insists Aberdeen players must step up to take the goalscoring pressure off Bojan Miovski.

Star striker Miovski has netted 15 times this season in all competitions.

That prolific scoring form has moved North Macedonian international Miovski on to the radar of a number of teams across Europe.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has had the 24-year-old regularly watched this season and Southampton are also eyeing the striker.

Clubs in Germany, Italy and Spain are also monitoring Miovski with the view to a potential January transfer window bid.

Miovski delivered a major boost to the Dons by confirming he is “feeling great” at Pittodrie and is in no rush to leave.

The Dons also have no plans to sell the prolific striker this month.

Bojan Miovski celebrates on his knees after making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs. Image: SNS.

Miovski is contracted to the Dons until summer 2026.

McGrath is Aberdeen’s second-top scorer this season, with seven goals.

And he has urged others to pitch in.

McGrath netted a brace in the 3-0 defeat of Ross County in the final game before the ongoing Premiership winter shutdown.

He said: “I have a good few goals now.

“However, as long as we’re winning, I don’t care who scores.

“Someone has to take a bit of pressure off Bojan and Duk.

“It is up to all of us to chip in and hopefully go on a bit of a run now.”

Jamie McGrath of Aberdeen celebrates scoring.
Jamie McGrath of Aberdeen celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County in Dingwall. Image: Shutterstock.

‘I want to kick on and score more’

McGrath signed on at Pittodrie last summer on a two-year deal after he opted to terminate his contract at League One Wigan Athletic.

He turned down offers from the United States and India to join Aberdeen.

Republic of Ireland international McGrath has been one of the Dons’ star performers so far this season.

He netted a superb long-range free kick in the 2-2 draw at Group G winners POAK in the Europa Conference League.

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath
Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath (ball at feet) scores a sensational free-kick equaliser to make it 2-2 against PAOK. Image: SNS.

He said: “There is still hopefully more to come.

“I want to kick on, score more goals and give better performances for the team.

“I am finding my feet now, and with the quality in the team, it makes it easier to get chances and more shots away on goal.

“Hopefully there is more to come.”

McGrath on Aberdeen squad unity

Aberdeen have returned to training following some down time during the Premiership winter break.

The Reds are at the midpoint of a campaign McGrath accepts has been inconsistent, with highs – and lows.

Aberdeen delivered impressive performances in Europe, but failed to progress beyond the group stage.

A Viaplay Cup final spot was also secured, although the Reds lost the Hampden showpiece 1-0 to Rangers.

In the Premiership, the Dons languish a lowly eighth, 14 points behind third-placed Hearts.

Aberdeen do, however, hold three games in hand on the Tynecastle club.

McGrath is confident the Dons can rocket up the table in the second half of the campaign.

Jamie McGrath (7) of Aberdeen celebrates scoring his second goal against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Jamie McGrathof Aberdeen celebrates scoring his second goal against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “It has been a really enjoyable six months with a lot of highs and a lot of lows as well, playing in the big European nights in front of the big crowds at Pittodrie and away from home.

“I feel really settled here and in the city.

“It is a really good changing room as everyone is there for one another and has each other’s backs.

“Even the boys that aren’t playing have been brilliant around the place. No-one is moping around and everyone is training hard.

“There is a really good sense of camaraderie

“All the boys will go that extra mile for you if you need anything off the pitch as well. It goes a long way.

“Obviously we would like to be further up the table, but there are still a lot of time to play and we have a few games in hand as well.

“I am playing with some brilliant players and it is a good team to be part of.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Nicky Devlin with his arms stretched out celebrating after scoring against BK Hacken in Sweden. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin hoping to break into Scotland set-up
Aberdeen FC defender Evan Towler in action during his loan spell at Montrose.
Aberdeen recall Evan Towler from loan spell at Montrose after injury troubles
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boost as goal hero Bojan Miovski dismisses January transfer talk
Manager Barry Robson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Boss Barry Robson reveals why Aberdeen have not travelled overseas for a training camp…
Aberdeen striker Pape Gueye pictured at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson willing to play waiting game for £500,000 signing Pape Gueye…
Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen tackles Lawrence Shankland of Hearts
Scottish Premiership 2023-24 stats: Who have been the top performers so far this season?
Bojan Miovski celebrates on his knees after making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen's resolve to retain Bojan Miovski set to be tested
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski (L) celebrates scoring with strike partner Duk in the 4-0 defeat of Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen assistant Steve Agnew believes Bojan Miovski is 'in a good place' at Pittodrie…
Aberdeen loan defender Stefan Gartenmann pictured at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
No January recall clause for Aberdeen loan defender Stefan Gartenmann, confirms boss Barry Robson
Lois Edwards, pictured at the club's training ground Cormack Park, has signed for Aberdeen Women on a deal until the end of the season.
New signing Lois Edwards keen for fresh start with Aberdeen Women after ACL injury…

Conversation