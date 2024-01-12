Midfielder Jamie McGrath warns Aberdeen must take scoring pressure off Bojan Miovski

Midfielder Jamie McGrath insists Aberdeen players must step up to take the goalscoring pressure off Bojan Miovski.

Star striker Miovski has netted 15 times this season in all competitions.

That prolific scoring form has moved North Macedonian international Miovski on to the radar of a number of teams across Europe.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has had the 24-year-old regularly watched this season and Southampton are also eyeing the striker.

Clubs in Germany, Italy and Spain are also monitoring Miovski with the view to a potential January transfer window bid.

Miovski delivered a major boost to the Dons by confirming he is “feeling great” at Pittodrie and is in no rush to leave.

The Dons also have no plans to sell the prolific striker this month.

Miovski is contracted to the Dons until summer 2026.

McGrath is Aberdeen’s second-top scorer this season, with seven goals.

And he has urged others to pitch in.

McGrath netted a brace in the 3-0 defeat of Ross County in the final game before the ongoing Premiership winter shutdown.

He said: “I have a good few goals now.

“However, as long as we’re winning, I don’t care who scores.

“Someone has to take a bit of pressure off Bojan and Duk.

“It is up to all of us to chip in and hopefully go on a bit of a run now.”

‘I want to kick on and score more’

McGrath signed on at Pittodrie last summer on a two-year deal after he opted to terminate his contract at League One Wigan Athletic.

He turned down offers from the United States and India to join Aberdeen.

Republic of Ireland international McGrath has been one of the Dons’ star performers so far this season.

He netted a superb long-range free kick in the 2-2 draw at Group G winners POAK in the Europa Conference League.

He said: “There is still hopefully more to come.

“I want to kick on, score more goals and give better performances for the team.

“I am finding my feet now, and with the quality in the team, it makes it easier to get chances and more shots away on goal.

“Hopefully there is more to come.”

McGrath on Aberdeen squad unity

Aberdeen have returned to training following some down time during the Premiership winter break.

The Reds are at the midpoint of a campaign McGrath accepts has been inconsistent, with highs – and lows.

Aberdeen delivered impressive performances in Europe, but failed to progress beyond the group stage.

A Viaplay Cup final spot was also secured, although the Reds lost the Hampden showpiece 1-0 to Rangers.

In the Premiership, the Dons languish a lowly eighth, 14 points behind third-placed Hearts.

Aberdeen do, however, hold three games in hand on the Tynecastle club.

McGrath is confident the Dons can rocket up the table in the second half of the campaign.

He said: “It has been a really enjoyable six months with a lot of highs and a lot of lows as well, playing in the big European nights in front of the big crowds at Pittodrie and away from home.

“I feel really settled here and in the city.

“It is a really good changing room as everyone is there for one another and has each other’s backs.

“Even the boys that aren’t playing have been brilliant around the place. No-one is moping around and everyone is training hard.

“There is a really good sense of camaraderie

“All the boys will go that extra mile for you if you need anything off the pitch as well. It goes a long way.

“Obviously we would like to be further up the table, but there are still a lot of time to play and we have a few games in hand as well.

“I am playing with some brilliant players and it is a good team to be part of.”