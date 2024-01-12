Duncan Ferguson criticises Alan Muir’s failure to award Caley Thistle penalty against Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson criticises Alan Muir’s failure to award Caley Thistle penalty against Dundee United

The ball struck the arm of United's Liam Grimshaw in stoppage time, after Tony Watt had netted three minutes from time.

By Andy Skinner
Duncan Ferguson reacts after Inverness were not given a penalty against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson reacts after Inverness were not given a penalty against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson was adamant his side should have been awarded a late penalty in their 1-0 defeat to Dundee United.

The Highlanders lost out to United, with Tony Watt netting three minutes from time to move Jim Goodwin’s men back to the top of the Championship.

Deep into stoppage time, Inverness were furious with referee Alan Muir who did not award a spot-kick after the ball struck the arm of Liam Grimshaw in the box.

Ferguson was highly critical of Muir’s failure to give the decision.

He said: “I spoke to the referee and he just said he didn’t see it as a penalty.

David Carson leads Caley Thistle’s protests to referee Alan Muir. Image: SNSInv

“I saw it as a penalty, and I think all the players’ reactions around the ball tells you that it was a penalty.

“His linesman could have helped him, but the referee had a good view of it, and in my opinion he has bottled the decision.

“It’s not an easy job being a referee, but I think the big decision on the night was that one, and we feel as if it was a penalty that should have given us a chance to get an equaliser.”

Ferguson, who recently spoke of his need to temper his touchline frustrations after receiving two red cards in recent weeks, insists he has felt hard done by in decisions which have gone against his team.

He added: “I just don’t seem to be getting the breaks.

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

“I have had two red cards in four or five games. Sometimes I can be animated on the touchline, but they weren’t red cards, and again tonight we didn’t get a penalty.

“I could look back at many matches where we have had penalties which haven’t been given to us.

“From where I was standing, it was arm to the ball. We all thought it was a penalty. The referee is a lot closer than us, he’s got a clear view of the situation and decides it’s not a penalty.

“That’s his opinion, but I think the reaction of everyone around about the ball.

“Their manager and staff know it’s a penalty, everybody know it was a penalty, bar the people that counted. It is what it is.

United boss Jim Goodwin could understand Caley Thistle’s frustrations, and he said: “I don’t think Grimshaw knows a great deal about it. It certainly does hit his arm, but I have moaned enough about decisions that have went against us.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin and assistant Lee Sharp. Image: SNS

“I can remember one at Queen’s Park when Matthew Cudjoe was fouled in the box and nothing was given, and there was the one last week with Kirk Broadfoot on Kevin Holt which was a stonewall penalty that everybody agreed with after the game watching it back.

“If we did get away with one, I think we have been due it.

“The Inverness guys on the bench were frustrated and angry about the penalty decision that they didn’t get, but I will say it was not a deliberate handball – Grimshaw doesn’t know much about it.

“I can understand their frustration because I have been there myself not so long ago.”

