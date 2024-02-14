Leighton Clarkson assesses why he hasn’t reached the heights of last season with Aberdeen

Leighton Clarkson agrees he has not hit the heights of last season in his second campaign with Aberdeen – but the Dons playmaker insists he is getting back to his best.

Clarkson contributed six goals and nine assists during his season on loan from Liverpool, prompting the Dons to sign the midfielder on a four-year deal in the summer.

But this campaign has not been as prolific, with Clarkson offering two goals and three assists in his 34 appearances so far.

The 22-year-old is frustrated he has not been able to reach the standard set in his first season at Pittodrie – but has vowed he will get there.

When asked what he would say to those who claim he has not been at the level of last season, Clarkson said: “I’d agree with that to be honest.

“I came back up here hoping to do similar, if not better than what I did.

“I haven’t played in the same position last season. I’ve had to take on board different things the manager wanted from me, but in the last few months I’ve picked up a little bit.

“I know I’ve not got the goals and assists, but it’s about getting the balance right of being an individual and being in a team.

“I don’t think I’ve quite got that balance right – but there’s a long way to go until the end of the season.”

The factors which have affected Leighton Clarkson’s performance at Aberdeen

Managerial changes, a squad overhaul, tactical tweaks and a tough season for his club have combined to make Clarkson’s second season in Scottish football a challenging one.

But the mercurial midfielder is adamant he will not let the challenges affect his self-belief.

He said: “Most of my goals and assists last season came from playing higher up as an eight.

“When Barry Robson came in, I played as a six where I could dictate play with Graeme Shinnie and Ylber Ramadani alongside me.

“We’ve brought in more possession-based players and that’s what we tried to do when Barry was here.

“I’ve not done anything differently from last season – if anything my lifestyle off the pitch is even better this season.

“People have ups and downs, and I’ve always said football is based on confidence.

“I feel as if I’ve got that confidence back and it’s up to me to show it between now and the end of the season.

“It’s a new group this season. We’ve had the turmoil of the changes, and a lot of the international lads who came in didn’t do pre-season.

“Getting minutes has been hard for some of them because of that and it has been difficult.

“But we’ve gotten over that and we’re looking to win as many games as we can.”

Neil Warnock has changed the mood at Cormack Park

Clarkson is midway through his second season at Pittodrie, but he is now playing for his third manager in interim boss Neil Warnock.

Warnock is taking the side for the rest of the campaign while the Dons board undertakes a search for Barry Robson’s permanent successor.

Warnock is a very different character to the two previous Dons managers Robson and Jim Goodwin, but Clarkson says he and his team-mates are enjoying life under the Englishman.

He said: “It’s been really upbeat and we’ve tried to show what we can do in the two games already.

“He’s brought a little bit more of an atmosphere back into the dressing room so it’s good.

“He’s a dead nice guy. He spent an hour in the physio’s room the other day telling stories.

“He loves football, you can see that, but at the same time he is here to do a job and has set his targets for the rest of the season.

“It’s been a learning curve. We had two younger managers who were trying to instil the footballing side through their experience as players.

“Now we’re at the other side with someone who has worked with top clubs in England for years and has more experience than any football manager.

“He’s a little bit more old school in that he brings discipline and things like that.”

Clarkson wants another cup final and a return to Europe

Warnock’s remit is a simple one.

Lead the Dons back to Hampden for the Scottish Cup final and secure a top-four league finish and with it a place in European football next season.

Having pulled off an unlikely rescue act to finish third last term, Clarkson remains convinced his side can do it again, starting with tonight’s league match at Motherwell at Pittodrie – the first of two home Premiership matches this week.

He said: “With Barry last season I’d say the changing room got us to third place. The togetherness in the group was one of the best I’ve been in and it’s like that again this year.

“We’re all together and it’s an amazing group – but we need to take more care of our football.

“We’ve got two games (Motherwell and Hibernian) this week we need to win.

“The gaffer has come in and said he doesn’t want to lose another game which shows the high bar he has set.

“We know three, four or five wins on the bounce can change everything. We did last year by taking it game by game and we know we can do it again.

“We gave Rangers a decent game in the League Cup final, even though we lost 1-0, and we believe we can get to another final.

“We need to make sure we’re where we want to be as a football club. Two finals for Aberdeen would be a decent return.”