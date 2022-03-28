Investigation underway after Cove Rangers fans attacked at Airdrie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Airdrie have launched an investigation after Cove Rangers fans were allegedly attacked following Saturday’s 1-1 draw between the sides.

Fraser Fyvie’s spectacular injury time goal earned the League One leaders a share of the spoils which maintained their five-point lead over the Diamonds at the top of the division.

However, the dramatic conclusion to the game has been marred by a post-match incident, and now the Diamonds have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

An Airdrie statement read: “Several Cove Rangers supporters were attacked after the match on Saturday including an elderly gentleman.

“Airdrieonians Football Club is disgusted that visiting supporters, who we regard as friends, could not return home after the game without experiencing this type of behaviour.

“Airdrieonians FC is working closely with Police Scotland to identify the attackers and maximum action will be taken to help eliminate all forms of unacceptable behaviour at football.

“We request that any good minded Airdrie supporters who witnessed these abhorrent attacks contact the club with as much information as possible on enquiries@airdriefc.com.”