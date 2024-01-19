Cove defender Michael Doyle ‘delighted’ to sign new deal until 2025

Cove Rangers full-back Michael Doyle has signed a new deal to remain at Balmoral Stadium until the summer of 2025.

The 32-year-old joined Cove in October, initially featuring as a trialist.

Doyle, who counts Alloa, Hamilton, Queen of the South and Queen’s Park among his former clubs, said it was an easy decision to commit his future to the club.

He told the Cove website: “There’s been a bit of back and fore with the gaffer and the chairman over the past two weeks, but when they offered me the deal, I was delighted to stay.

“I’ve spoken with both about what they’re looking for me to do over the next couple of years, and I’m excited for what lies ahead.

“I feel as if I’m here to help the club build something.

“Two months ago, I was thinking I might never play football again; the hard work I put in over the summer has definitely paid off.

“It’s great to have certainty now. These kind of deals can be few and far between at this stage of your career, which is daft, because I’m probably fitter now that I’ve ever been.”

Despite tomorrow’s match being off, we do have some good news to share! Hands up if you are ready 🙋‍♂️✍️#CRFC pic.twitter.com/Aq21Wkvt6W — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) January 19, 2024

Cove boss Paul Hartley believes Doyle can play a key role at the club.

He said: “I’ve known Doyley a long time, going all the way back to our time together at Alloa, and I’m pleased we have got him tied-up.

“He’s a good professional, he sets standards, and he is very demanding; exactly the sort of character you need in your squad.

“I can trust him out on the pitch, you hear him all the time encouraging his team-mates, and he’s a consistent, reliable performer. I have no doubt he will be a big part of what we do over the next couple of years.”