Cove defender Michael Doyle ‘delighted’ to sign new deal until 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove defender Michael Doyle ‘delighted’ to sign new deal until 2025

The 32-year-old joined Cove in October, initially featuring as a trialist. 

By Danny Law
Cove's Michael Doyle tackles Hamilton Accies' Jamie Barjonas. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Cove's Michael Doyle tackles Hamilton Accies' Jamie Barjonas. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Cove Rangers full-back Michael Doyle has signed a new deal to remain at Balmoral Stadium until the summer of 2025.

The 32-year-old joined Cove in October, initially featuring as a trialist.

Doyle, who counts Alloa, Hamilton, Queen of the South and Queen’s Park among his former clubs, said it was an easy decision to commit his future to the club.

He told the Cove website: “There’s been a bit of back and fore with the gaffer and the chairman over the past two weeks, but when they offered me the deal, I was delighted to stay.

“I’ve spoken with both about what they’re looking for me to do over the next couple of years, and I’m excited for what lies ahead.

“I feel as if I’m here to help the club build something.

“Two months ago, I was thinking I might never play football again; the hard work I put in over the summer has definitely paid off.

“It’s great to have certainty now. These kind of deals can be few and far between at this stage of your career, which is daft, because I’m probably fitter now that I’ve ever been.”

Cove boss Paul Hartley believes Doyle can play a key role at the club.

He said: “I’ve known Doyley a long time, going all the way back to our time together at Alloa, and I’m pleased we have got him tied-up.

“He’s a good professional, he sets standards, and he is very demanding; exactly the sort of character you need in your squad.

“I can trust him out on the pitch, you hear him all the time encouraging his team-mates, and he’s a consistent, reliable performer. I have no doubt he will be a big part of what we do over the next couple of years.”

 

More from Cove Rangers FC

The cold snap has impacted the fixture card. Image: SNS.
Scottish Cup, SPFL and Highland League fixture latest as cold snap forces postponements
CR0046515 Callum Law. Aberdeen. Harlaw Park. Highland League fotball. Inverurie Locos v Brora Rangers. Brora's manager Ally Macdonald, left, with assistant manager Josh Meekings. Saturday 13th January 2024 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Brora's Ally MacDonald sets sights on Scottish Cup last 16 again
Dudgeon Park in Brora.
Brora Rangers concede defeat in attempts to clear snowbound pitch
New Cove Rangers striker Scott Williamson pictured at the club's stadium Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers striker Scott Williamson's loan cut short
CR0046515 Callum Law. Aberdeen. Harlaw Park. Highland League fotball. Inverurie Locos v Brora Rangers. Brora's manager Ally Macdonald, left, with assistant manager Josh Meekings. Saturday 13th January 2024 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Ally MacDonald hails Brora's efforts to get Cove Scottish Cup tie on
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.
Paul Hartley accepts 'key moments' cost Cove Rangers in Hamilton Accies defeat
Falkirk's Gary Oliver scores to make it 4-0 against Cove Rangers in midweek. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: SPFL deserve praise for lower leagues boost, plus Championship, League One and…
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley focused on play-off push
Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell collects his League One player of the month award from manager Paul Hartley. Image: Cove Rangers FC.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley sets Rumarn Burrell 30-goal target and mission to be…
Mark Gallagher in action for Cove against Clyde. Image: Brian Smith
Elgin City eye loan swoop for Cove Rangers' Mark Gallagher - reports