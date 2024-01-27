Four players make Elgin City moves to Highland League sides

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four players make Elgin City moves to Highland League sides

City boss Allan Hale gives green lights to loans and one permanent switch ahead of weekend showdown with Dumbarton.

By Paul Chalk
Dylan Lawrence, celebrating scoring for Elgin City, is going on loan to Lossiemouth. Image: SNS Group
Dylan Lawrence, celebrating scoring for Elgin City, is going on loan to Lossiemouth. Image: SNS Group

Elgin City rounded off a busy week of transfer activity with four players heading for Highland League clubs.

The League Two side, who host Dumbarton at 2pm on Saturday, confirmed Dylan Lawrence and Aidan Cruickshank have joined Lossiemouth on loan for the remainder of the season.

Forward Lawrence, 20, made three starts and one substitute appearance in Viaplay Cup ties last summer before going on loan to Forres Mechanics in the early part of the season.

Attacker Cruickshank, 19, will build upon his experience at Lossie, having had loan stints last season in the same division with Strathspey Thistle, Nairn County and most recently Forres Mechanics.

Striker Ben Barron, 19, has also secured a loan move from the Moray side, joining Nairn County until the end of the term.

MacInnes makes permanent move

And ex-Caley Thistle midfielder Kenny MacInnes has moved on from Elgin, securing a permanent switch to Nairn after making 24 appearances for the Black and Whites since joining one year ago.

The 20-year-old former Scotland schoolboys international captain was on loan at Station Park last term and has now made the permanent switch to his hometown club.

Busy window spell for manager Hale

It has been a productive window for manager Allan Hale as he bolsters the squad for their bid to stay within the fourth-tier.

Highly-rated Ross County winger Ryan McLeman, 19, who has made 23 appearances for Elgin this term, joined the club this week on a permanent 18-month deal.

As with striker Michael Dangana, Hale returned to his former club Huntly to sign full-back Lyall Booth, who penned a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Rising talent, forward Fin Allen, 19, this week agreed a new two-year contract and will gain further competitive experience at Huntly until the end of the season.

Cove Rangers midfielder Mark Gallagher, 22, came in from the League One side on a loan deal until May, as did ICT’s highly-rated 17-year-old midfielder Keith Bray.

A range of extended deals were also handed out to key players this month, with captain Matthew Cooper, keeper Olly Kelly, defenders Connall Ewan and Owen Cairns and midfield duo Brian Cameron and Rory McEwan all extending their stays.

Lights are ready for action at Elgin

Elgin are looking to get back on track following last week’s 2-1 league loss at Forfar Athletic.

A last-gasp Russell McLean spot-kick snatched a point away from Elgin, who had led through Ross Draper.

Ninth-placed Elgin now face two crunch clashes over the next four days – both at Borough Briggs.

On Saturday, Dumbarton, who are fourth, head north, then on Tuesday, Ian McCall’s basement team Clyde are their opponents in Moray.

As it stands, Elgin are five points ahead of the Bully Wee, with successive victories over Peterhead and Stranraer over the festive period crucial for Hale’s side.

Damage to floodlights amid the storms this week prompted the club to request an earlier start, which the SPFL and the Sons agreed to.

The torn-up pylon is on course to be fixed and in use for the Dumbarton and Clyde matches.

