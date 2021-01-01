Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay has urged his players to forget about the prospect of facing Hearts in the Scottish Cup.

The Cattachs must beat East of Scotland League Premier Division side Camelon Juniors tonight to set up a second round showdown with the Jambos at Dudgeon Park.

Brora’s tie at Camelon was abandoned due to horrendous weather conditions after 45 minutes on Saturday with the score goalless.

The sides will try again tonight but Mackay wants his players to put their potential meeting with Hearts to the back of their minds.

He said: “It was a tough game on Saturday. They went to Deveronvale in the previous round and beat them convincingly.

Please note due to our Scottish Cup tie against @Camelonjuniors being rearranged for Saturday, our home match versus @RothesFC has been postponed. — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) December 29, 2020

“We were wondering if it was a freak result but having got a glimpse of them on Saturday we could see their commitment and appetite to win. They tried to get the ball forward quickly and put us under pressure.

“We are under no illusions about how dangerous a tie this is for us.

“We need to make sure the pitch is in a condition for us to play the game we like to play which is getting the ball down on the deck.

“The draw for the second round has been made and we know who we would face. But I don’t think we can think about that on the night. We just need to go there and win the game. If we do that then we can start thinking about the tie.”

Robbie Neilson’s Hearts were beaten in the delayed Scottish Cup final by Celtic at Hampden on penalties earlier this month.

Mackay added: “Hearts may be in the Championship but in reality with their team, infrastructure and history they are a Premiership side. I have no doubt they will get back there this season.

“It is a mouth-watering prospect but it is dangerous territory if you start thinking about that tie and what type of game it could be.

“Our minds have to be 100 per cent fixed on Camelon. That tie is no foregone conclusion.

“It is going to be a really tough match so we need to be at our best if we are going to progress.”

Elsewhere, Huntly will bid to reach the second round of the competition – earning a trip to Dumbarton in the process – when they meet Cumbernauld Colts at Christie Park.

In Highland League action, Fraserburgh are at home to Turriff United and Buckie Thistle welcome Deveronvale to Victoria Park.

Wick Academy are the visitors for Keith while Strathspey are also on the road against Lossiemouth.