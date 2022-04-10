Highland League: Nairn County chairman Donald Matheson to leave post at the end of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Nairn County chairman Donald Matheson to leave post at the end of the season

By Sophie Goodwin
April 10, 2022, 10:03 am Updated: April 10, 2022, 4:42 pm
Nairn County chairman Donald Matheson will step down from the role at the end of the season.
Nairn County chairman Donald Matheson will step down from the role at the end of the season.

Nairn County chairman Donald Matheson will stand down from his position at the end of the season.

Matheson, who became chairman in 2016, will be named the club’s honorary president at the end of his tenure.

He will also remain part of the Wee County’s management committee.

On his decision to step down, Matheson said: “It has been an eventful, challenging and overall, enjoyable six years as chairman of the club, but I feel that the time is now right for me to step aside.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to have served our great club as its chairman.

“I have met some fantastic people along the way throughout the Highland League family and I look forward to maintaining these friendships and working relationships.

Nairn County chairman Donald Matheson.

“I have to thank everyone who has served on our management committee throughout my period as chairman for all the backing I have received and, lastly, my family and wife Susan, who have provided me with unwavering support over the last six years.”

Nairn host Turiff United at Station Park next weekend, which will mark Matheson’s final game as the club’s chairman.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal