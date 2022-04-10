Highland League: Nairn County chairman Donald Matheson to leave post at the end of the season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nairn County chairman Donald Matheson will stand down from his position at the end of the season.

Matheson, who became chairman in 2016, will be named the club’s honorary president at the end of his tenure.

He will also remain part of the Wee County’s management committee.

On his decision to step down, Matheson said: “It has been an eventful, challenging and overall, enjoyable six years as chairman of the club, but I feel that the time is now right for me to step aside.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to have served our great club as its chairman.

“I have met some fantastic people along the way throughout the Highland League family and I look forward to maintaining these friendships and working relationships.

“I have to thank everyone who has served on our management committee throughout my period as chairman for all the backing I have received and, lastly, my family and wife Susan, who have provided me with unwavering support over the last six years.”

Nairn host Turiff United at Station Park next weekend, which will mark Matheson’s final game as the club’s chairman.