Andrew MacAskill frustrated after Buckie’s League Cup loss to Alloa

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andrew MacAskill felt Buckie Thistle let themselves down in both boxes during their 4-1 defeat to Alloa Athletic in the Premier Sports Cup.

The Breedon Highland League side took the lead at Victoria Park in the Group C encounter but Conor Sammon’s hat-trick and Bradley Rodden’s counter handed the League One outfit victory.

The Jags dominated swathes of the contest but a late brace from Sammon added gloss to the score.

Midfielder MacAskill said: “I thought the score was a bit harsh on us, I liked a lot of what we did.

“There was a lot of good combinations, movement and openings created.

“But the goals we lost were ridiculous really, we made poor errors and it cost us.

“Then on the flip side when we had the ball in good areas we maybe picked the wrong option or didn’t have the quality to apply the finishing touch.

“But between both boxes I thought some of our play was really good.

“We are disappointed but this competition was always a bonus for us really and it’s been good preparation for the league starting on Saturday.”

Jags show up well

Buckie made an impressive start and were rewarded with the opening goal just after the quarter hour mark.

MacAskill was clipped by Daniel Church inside the box and after referee Duncan Williams pointed to the penalty spot Sam Urquhart found the bottom right corner from 12 yards.

But Alloa responded well and restored parity midway through the first period.

Church charged up the left flank after winning possession from Marcus Goodall and when his cross to the back post was missed by Cohen Ramsay Conor Sammon pounced to finish past Balint Demus.

In the 27th minute the League One side took the lead. Church was again involved with his cross from the left palmed out by Demus and Bradley Rodden headed the loose ball into the unguarded net.

After being hit by those goals in quick succession the Jags regained their composure.

Towards the end of the first period Goodall and Kevin Fraser both came close.

Buckie continued to knock on the door after the interval with Goodall, Urquhart and Barry all forcing Hogarth into saves.

The biggest compliment that could be paid to Thistle was that until the last 10 minutes a casual observer wouldn’t have been able to discern which side was the Highland League team and which was from League One.

In the 81st minute Buckie’s hopes of taking something from the contest were ended. Sammon got in between Jack Murray and Demus to latch on to a through ball before rounding the goalkeeper and finishing.

Four minutes later Sammon completed his hat-trick – which was harsh on Buckie – knocking home the rebound after Adam King had burst through and had a shot saved by Demus.

Frustration for boss

Buckie have taken one point from their three League Cup group games and finish the section against East Fife at Bayview tomorrow night.

Manager Graeme Stewart said: “At times I thought we played exceptionally well, but there were bad mistakes for all the goals.

“Some of our play going forward at times was outstanding with the way the front five linked up.

“But there were mistakes with too many crosses coming in and that cost us.

“We need to learn from it because the league season is away to start.

“We’re playing against opposition from a higher level and it is difficult, but if you go through all the goals you can find things we could have done better.

“It’s disappointing because a draw probably would’ve been a fair result.”