Defender John Treasurer departs Nairn County

John Treasurer has quit Nairn County due to travel commitments.

The Fort William-based defender joined the Wee County last summer and made 22 appearances and scored three goals.

However, travelling for training and games has become too much for the 26-year-old.

Nairn’s director of football Graeme Macleod said: “It is a shame for us to lose John and we are all really sad to see him go.

“He had a conversation with the manager and I yesterday where he made us aware of his decision, which we fully respect.

‘A hard shift’

“John was travelling up from Fort William twice a week for training then for matches on a Saturday.

“We came to an agreement to cut that back to once a week throughout the winter but it was still a struggle with the time involved and John was clocking up close to 2000 miles on the road every month.

“It has been a hard shift for John and he is really gutted to be stepping away but the travel involved has made it unsustainable for him.

“The door will remain open for John should he feel he is able to commit to playing for the club again but in the meantime, we thank him for his services and commitment to Nairn County.”