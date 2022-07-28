Former Caley Thistle defender Gary Warren ready to get going with Clachnacuddin in Highland League

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Warren is determined to kick off his Clachnacuddin career this weekend – and bring instant solidity to their back line.

The former Caley Thistle captain made the shock switch to the Highland League club in Inverness this summer, penning an initial one-year deal.

Boss Jordan MacDonald and assistant Michael MacKenzie persuaded the 37-year-old to make Grant Street Park his next footballing stop.

Warren, who helped guide ICT into Europe and a Scottish Cup win in 2015, was a key figure at the Caledonian Stadium.

The centre half is doubling up in the north as he has just scored a job as Premiership club Ross County’s head of professional academy, combining education with a professional pathway for young players.

His first training session with his Lilywhites team-mates was on Wednesday night and he explained the style of play at Merkinch was appealing to him.

Experience can guide younger lads

And he wants to be in contention for Saturday’s trip to Huntly as the Merkinchers seek to get off the mark after their opening day 3-1 loss against Inverurie Locos.

He said: “Clach were really keen. I spoke to Jordan and Michael MacKenzie and they wanted me on board. There was a real conscious effort to get me, which impressed me.

“I’ve obviously played against Clach in pre-season for Caley Thistle. I want to carry on playing for as long as I can.

“They say when you are finished playing, that’s you. I am still enjoying my football and I expect I always will.

“Clach wanted me to come in and offer them a bit of help, a bit of guidance and that’s hopefully what I can bring. I want to offer my experience to the younger lads.

“They want to play their football the right way, which is good, and have a young, energetic side.

“They just maybe needed that bit of experience and that’s why they’ve asked to get me on board.

“Clach score a good number of goals, so it’s just about keeping the back door shut and trying to keep a clean sheet.

“All going well, I could be ready to play at the weekend. I’ve been keeping myself fit at the club I was at last season (Tiverton Town). I’ve been keeping on top of my fitness, so I should be good to go.”

Caley Thistle have real title chance

Warren, meanwhile, believes his former north club, Caley Thistle, have every reason to believe they can join his new employers Ross County back in the top-flight since the pain of relegation in 2017.

ICT finished third in the Championship last season and only lost out on promotion in the play-off final against St Johnstone in May.

The experienced defender believes bringing back striker George Oakley to the club could be a smart move in a competitive league without one obvious title contender.

He said: “This is a massive year for Caley Thistle.

“There is not a stand-out team in the Championship, no side you’d think would run away with the league.

“A lot of teams are similar in standard and Caley Thistle will hope to carry on from the way they finished last season. If they do that, they have a really good chance.

“They have added some really good players. I see George Oakley is back and he’s a quality signing. He’s a strong boy who will score goals.

“It should be an exciting season for the club and hopefully they can get back up. To have Ross County and Caley Thistle in the Premiership is what the Highlands need. It would be great to get the Highland derby back.”

Quick recruitment serves ICT well

Oakley was joined by another returning player, with Hibs winger Daniel MacKay signing up for the season on loan.

New signings Steven Boyd and Nathan Shaw also width, with Zak Delaney and Max Ram bolstering the back line at ICT.

Warren reckons the swift work from Dodds and his coaches will serve them well, with the team winning their Premier Sports Cup group this month to secure a second round shot at Premiership Motherwell next month.

He added: “It was important to get the guys in early, so they can have a pre-season together.

“Once they play those games, they understand what Billy wants, his work ethic and the way they play.

“It’s harder when you have guys coming in later on in the season, because you’re trying to get guys up to speed quite quickly.

“George Oakley and Dan MacKay already know the area and the club, so it will be good to have that continuity.”