Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Striker George Oakley happy to be ‘home’ and aiming high with Caley Thistle

By Paul Chalk
July 11, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 11, 2022, 7:12 am
Striker George Oakley nets the winner for ICT at Kelty Hearts on Saturday. Picture by Steven Brown
Match-winning Caley Thistle striker George Oakley insists he’s back in the “amazing” Highlands to help deliver promotion to the Premiership second time around.

The 26-year-old striker enjoyed two fairly fruitful seasons at Inverness, scoring 17 times before leaving for Hamilton Accies in 2019.

Spells at OFC Pirin Blagoevgrad in Bulgaria, Kilmarnock and Woking since then didn’t deliver the satisfaction first found in Inverness and he signed a two-year deal last week to return.

And he wasted no time in delivering – by stepping off the bench to score the only goal late on in Saturday’s Premier Sports Group G opener at Kelty Hearts.

Oakley thrilled to seal return ticket

The big Englishman was thrilled to get off the mark again for ICT and explained the reaction to his move back north has been brilliant.

He said: “My phone has been going mental, asking me how it feels to be back.

“The short and sweet answer is ‘amazing’. I missed the place – I loved it last time I was up here. There are good people here and I can be happy.

“The Highlands is just amazing and it feels like home and I can just get on with the football and enjoy it again. That’s all I’ve been needing.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds snapped up George Oakley on a two-year deal last week.

“The last three years have been a roller-coaster for me. I’ve learned. There are ups and downs in football. For example, I went abroad and that didn’t work out.

“You come home, things happen and managers change. It’s part and parcel of the game.

“Sometimes you try things and it doesn’t happen, but it’s all about driving on now.”

Promotion spur is great motivation

What is also driving Oakley on is the chance to become a Premiership player with Caley Thistle.

He was a supporter as the Championship club reached the play-off final in May, only to be pipped by St Johnstone.

He said: “I watched all their play-off games. The good thing is we’ve kept the core of the team, with really only (defender) Kirk Broadfoot moving on.

“The manager has added players to cover that, to push that little bit further, to try and get back into the Premiership.

“I always kept check of their scores – this club is a big part of my journey. Last time I came here, I wanted to get them promoted. It didn’t happen. Life moves on.

“I have tried different things, but now it’s time to get rolling and do it this time. That’s what I’ve come back to do.”

Oakley ‘hungry to achieve things’

At National League side Woking last term, Oakley recovered from a broken leg to get back playing again.

He admits the last few years have been challenging, but explained the reaction from Caley Jags fans has been special.

He added: “I had this opportunity to come back and it has been a no-brainer.

“I had a hard season last year and I worked so hard to get back playing again and I played the last four or five games of the season and this is the opportunity I’ve been waiting for because I’m hungry to achieve things.

“This club wants to be back in the Premiership and that’s where I want to be with them.

“The response to me coming back has been amazing and I can’t ask for any more.

“Anyone getting praise or feeling wanted, it brings a whole lot more out of you. The fans were amazing last time I was here and it looks like they have carried on.”

Oakley proud of wearing ICT badge

And to cap his second debut for Caley Thistle with a last-gasp cup winner was perfect for the forward, who has been getting up to speed in recent weeks.

He said: “I have been playing a bit of catch-up on the boys because I came into pre-season pretty late.

“The gaffer chucked me on in the last 10 minutes and and that’s what he asked of me.

“I’m buzzing and over the moon to be back out there again, wearing the badge and scoring goals.”

