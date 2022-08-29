Rothes hit Turriff for six as Keith come from behind to stun hosts Forres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Rothes hit Turriff for six as Keith come from behind to stun hosts Forres

By Dave Edwards
August 29, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 29, 2022, 7:45 am
Greg Morrison scored twice for Rothes
Rothes fought back from losing an early goal for the second time in four days to secure three points as they swept Turriff United aside 6-1.

Ryan McRitchie’s first half stoppage-time equaliser lit the blue touch paper to a scintillating second-half performance as Ross Jack’s side scored five more goals without reply.

Jack was delighted that his half-time pep talk did the trick, and said: “I had a word at half-time and what a response I got.

“In the second half things clicked into place – Matheus Machado’s creativity was incredible, he opens teams up with his ability and creates chances for other people.

“Steven Mackay’s energy is amazing, he and Greg Morrison up-top were different class in that second half.”

Turriff in control early against hosts

Rothes signed midfielder Jack Maley before kick-off in order that the Glasgow-based midfielder could make his 100th start for the Speysiders.

But it was a rejuvenated Turriff United that shocked the home side when they took a fifth minute lead.

Ewan Clark rose unchallenged in the six-yard box to bullet a superb header past the helpless Sean McCarthy.

Rothes kept pressing and in the second minute of added-time they got their reward as McRitchie’s hook shot from eight yards sailed high over David Dey in the United goal.

Second half goals rush from Rothes

Two minutes after the break only a spectacular flying save from McCarthy stopped United striker Clark from grabbing his second goal with a fierce 20-yard effort.

That save proved crucial as the home side scored four times in 16 minutes.

Machado started the flurry when he took a Greg Morrison feed and stroked the ball home from six yards in the 52nd minute.

Two minutes later it was 3-1 when Michael Finnis thundered home a 10-yard header, despite the best efforts of a United defender to keep it out.

The home side made it 4-1 in the 63rd minute when substitute Shane Harkness, who had only been on the pitch for a minute, squared the ball for Greg Morrison to hammer it home from 10 yards.

Five minutes later Harkness rose above team-mate Morrison to head a fifth goal into the roof of the net.

In the 82nd minute Steven Mackay once again proved that age is no barrier as the 41-year-old striker netted after a surging run with a composed 10-yard finish.

Disappointed United manager Dean Donaldson said: “We scored a good opening goal and it was nip-and-tuck for the rest of the first half.

“However, Rothes out-muscled us after the break with their experience.

“Machado, is a very good player and we just couldn’t get close to him.”

Nawrocki double gives Keith victory at in-form Forres

Two goals in eight minutes from Polish striker Przemyslaw Nawrocki early in the second half saw Keith come back from a goal down at half time at Mosset Park to beat Forres Mechanics 2-1.

The attacker, who came on as a substitute in the 32nd minute, led the way as the Maroons pulled off a terrific second half turnaround as Keith secured their 80th Highland League win over the Can-Cans.

Keith manager Craig Ewen was delighted with the win.

Przemek Nawrocki scored both goals in Keith’s win at Forres

He said: “We are absolutely buzzing at getting three points at a tough venue, because we have had a tough start to the season.

“It was good for our supporters who travelled as we were almost written off before the game in some of the media previews.

“Forres have been flying in the league and in that first half hour you could see why.

“They totally dominated and could have been four or five up, but we changed our shape and had a few harsh words at half-time.

“In the second half we were really dangerous and could have scored more.”

Forres fail to build on first half lead

Forres dominated the early stages, hitting the bar through Jack Grant after only 45 seconds, then a couple of minutes later the ball flew off defender Nizam Abdulkarim’s boot but flew the wrong side of the post.

Despite a flurry of corners, it took the Can Cans until the 27th minute to make their superiority pay off when a Ben Barron header gave trialist goalie Cameron Jarvie no chance.

Five minutes after the break, the game was turned on its head when Nawrocki levelled matters with a superb angled effort. He completed the turnaround when he headed Kieran Mooney’s cross home to earn his side all three points.

Forres manager Steven Macdonald said: “It was very disappointing to lose the game, we were well in control in the first half but couldn’t score again.

“We don’t handle going behind though, and we need to learn from that.  However, the boys have been great so far this season.”

