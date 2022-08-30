EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Michael Clark eyes semi-final place for Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Michael Clark eyes semi-final place for Huntly

By Callum Law
August 30, 2022, 6:00 am
Huntly defender Michael Clark, right, hopes they can get the better of Aberdeen in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup
Huntly defender Michael Clark, right, hopes they can get the better of Aberdeen in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup

Michael Clark says cup competitions are crucial for Huntly as they aim for a place in the last four of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

The Black and Golds take on what is expected to be a youthful Aberdeen side at Christie Park tonight in the quarter-final of the competition.

Last season Huntly reached the final of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

Although the Strathbogie side were defeated on penalties by Banks o’ Dee defender Clark says that has made Allan Hale’s squad more determined to enjoy success.

The 27-year-old said “It’s a massive game for the club, we know where we are at the moment as a club, we want to have good runs and see how far we can go in the cups.

“We managed to get to a final last season which was a first for a lot of boys in the team.

“Everyone has had a taste for that now and we want more so having that experience will hopefully do us good in the future.

“But we know we’ll need to be at our best against Aberdeen, they have some cracking young players.

“We’ve had them watched and all the reports on them have been really good.”

Injury return

Clark made his first appearance since February in Saturday’s 1-0 Breedon Highland League win against Deveronvale.

The stopper has been kept on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury and he admits the physical nature of his job as a farmer hasn’t aided his recovery.

He added: “I was pleased to be back playing after a long lay-off, there’s not much time to recovery after Saturday but it’s good to be back.

“At the turn of the year I had a strain on my hamstring but we managed it ahead of the Aberdeenshire Shield final.

“But then straight after the final I tore my hamstring properly and I was out for the rest of the season.

Huntly’s Michael Clark, right, pictured in action against Banks o’ Dee has been out since February

“I probably should’ve been back sooner but my work and things like lambing didn’t help in terms of recovery.

“The nerves healed inside the tear and then the tear healed so when I move the nerves are pulled and it can be painful.

“It’s just taken a long time to recover from.

“I don’t know if there are many farmers playing in the Highland League.

“I’m maybe unique because the nature of my work means you don’t get the same recovery time after games as players with other jobs.”

Clean sheets key

The weekend win was also Huntly’s first clean sheet in the Highland League this season and Clark was pleased to play his part.

He said: “It was a very good win for us on Saturday, Deveronvale were good on the day and we had to get back to basics.

“You don’t always need to play fancy football, we got the ball forward earlier and played from there.

“That worked for us on Saturday and whatever works to win games is the most important thing.

“Clean sheets can make a big difference as well and every defender wants to keep clean sheets.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Huntly defender Michael Clark, right, hopes they can get the better of Aberdeen in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
Huntly defender Michael Clark, right, hopes they can get the better of Aberdeen in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup
Mark Gallagher happy to adapt to part-time football with Formartine United
Huntly defender Michael Clark, right, hopes they can get the better of Aberdeen in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup
WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Formartine United v Brora Rangers and Strathspey…
0
Huntly defender Michael Clark, right, hopes they can get the better of Aberdeen in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup
Buckie boss Graeme Stewart hopes family connection can help in preparation for Linfield tie
Huntly defender Michael Clark, right, hopes they can get the better of Aberdeen in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup
Highland League clubs discover Scottish Cup opponents
Huntly defender Michael Clark, right, hopes they can get the better of Aberdeen in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup
SPFL Trust Trophy draw: Buckie Thistle paired with Linfield
Huntly defender Michael Clark, right, hopes they can get the better of Aberdeen in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup
Rothes hit Turriff for six as Keith come from behind to stun hosts Forres
Huntly defender Michael Clark, right, hopes they can get the better of Aberdeen in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup
Wick Academy score late winner to beat Strathspey 2-1; Huntly pick up first win…
Huntly defender Michael Clark, right, hopes they can get the better of Aberdeen in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup
Andy Kirk unhappy despite Brechin topping table; Banks o' Dee edge out Clach
Huntly defender Michael Clark, right, hopes they can get the better of Aberdeen in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup
Formartine won't get carried away despite victory against Brora

More from Press and Journal

Huntly defender Michael Clark, right, hopes they can get the better of Aberdeen in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup
Aberdeen's 'class, quality and fitness' came to the fore in extra-time against minnows Annan…
0
Huntly defender Michael Clark, right, hopes they can get the better of Aberdeen in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup
Aberdeen need extra-time to edge past lower league Annan Athletic and reach Premier Sports…
0
Huntly defender Michael Clark, right, hopes they can get the better of Aberdeen in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup
Fire crews extinguish bin blaze on Belmont Road
0
Huntly defender Michael Clark, right, hopes they can get the better of Aberdeen in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Huntly beat Aberdeen on penalties
Huntly defender Michael Clark, right, hopes they can get the better of Aberdeen in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup
Public invited to share views on proposed new primary school in Elgin
Huntly defender Michael Clark, right, hopes they can get the better of Aberdeen in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup
Lloyds Pharmacy in Westhill reopens following queue chaos earlier this month
0