Huntly’s Andy Hunter looks for Scottish Cup tonic; Brora make the trip to Broomhill

By Callum Law
September 16, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 16, 2022, 7:47 am
Huntly Clachnacuddin
Andy Hunter was disappointed Huntly's game against Pollok will no longer be shown life on TV

Huntly may have missed out on live TV coverage – but Andy Hunter doesn’t want to miss out on a place in the Scottish Cup second round.

The Black and Golds face West of Scotland League Premier Division side Pollok at Newlandsfield in round one tonight.

The tie was originally meant to be broadcast live by BBC Scotland, but they pulled out on Wednesday citing “an exceptional demand on resources”.

With the game moved from Saturday afternoon to meet the broadcaster’s demands, Huntly’s players have had to get time off work to fulfil the fixture, with some taking unpaid leave.

Hunter, who works as a gym manager, said: “It was massive for the club when it was announced we would be on TV, so for it to be pulled quite late on was a disappointment.

“It would have been a good opportunity for everyone associated with Huntly.

“The knock-on effect with the game being on Friday is that we won’t have so many supporters coming down.

“Every day this week I’ve been starting earlier and working later to make up the time for being away early to go to the game.

“That’s not been ideal, but regardless of it being on TV or not the first round of the Scottish Cup is still a massive game and an opportunity to get through.”

On a personal level, Hunter has been frustrated by his start to the season.

The striker has netted two goals but wants to kickstart his campaign in the Scottish Cup.

The 28-year-old added: “I haven’t got off to a great start, I missed two penalties and then last week I missed a good opportunity in the Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final.

“I’m really looking to try to kickstart my season and there’d be no better way than scoring in the Scottish Cup.”

Nicolson wants Brora to make journey worthwhile

Brora Rangers are also on the road this evening, and they face Lowland League side Open Goal Broomhill at Broadwood.

The tie was moved from Saturday because Broomhill ground-share with Cumbernauld Colts, who are also at home in the cup.

Although the shift is not ideal, Cattachs defender Mark Nicolson hopes the trek to the central belt will pay off as Craig Campbell’s side eye a second-round spot.

The 34-year-old said: “We’ve had to take half days from work to go to the game, and we won’t get home until the early hours of the morning.

“We want to make the trip worthwhile – any game home or away, the journey home isn’t nice if you lose.

Mark Nicolson, left, is looking forward to Brora’s meeting with Open Goal Broomhill.

“So when it’s a long journey like this it wouldn’t be enjoyable if we get beat.

“We’ve had a few successful cups runs at Brora and we’re looking to follow that up and try to get on a run again.”

