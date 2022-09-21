Wick’s Gordon MacNab has goal target after Scottish Cup strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Wick’s Gordon MacNab has goal target after Scottish Cup strike

By Callum Law
September 21, 2022, 11:45 am
Wick's Gordon MacNab, left, scored in the Scottish Cup for the first time at the weekend
Wick's Gordon MacNab, left, scored in the Scottish Cup for the first time at the weekend

Wick Academy’s Gordon MacNab is targeting reaching double figures this season after netting his 30th goal for the club.

The attacker scored a penalty in the Scorries’ 5-1 Scottish Cup victory against Lochee United on Saturday.

That was MacNab’s first goal in the Scottish Cup, but his fourth this term and 30th in total for the Caithness side.

Now the 28-year-old – who has been pushed up front by boss Gary Manson this season – is looking to reach double figures for the first time.

MacNab said: “I haven’t played many Scottish Cup ties, but that was my first goal in the competition.

“It’s nice to reach 30 for Wick but hopefully I can go on a bit further this season.

“If I can keep fit then I’d like to get into double figures and beyond.”

Wick have been drawn against West of Scotland League First Division side Benburb in round two of the Scottish Cup.

MacNab is looking forward to the tie and added: “It’s good to score in the Scottish Cup and a great one for Highland League clubs to be involved in.

“Hopefully we can get through a few more rounds and see what happens.

“We don’t know too much about Benburb and I’m sure they don’t know too much about us either.

“No draw is easy, but we’re at home and we feel we’ve got a decent chance to get through.

“But it will all be on the day, it would be great to get through.”

