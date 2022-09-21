Wick’s Gordon MacNab has goal target after Scottish Cup strike

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wick Academy’s Gordon MacNab is targeting reaching double figures this season after netting his 30th goal for the club.

The attacker scored a penalty in the Scorries’ 5-1 Scottish Cup victory against Lochee United on Saturday.

That was MacNab’s first goal in the Scottish Cup, but his fourth this term and 30th in total for the Caithness side.

Now the 28-year-old – who has been pushed up front by boss Gary Manson this season – is looking to reach double figures for the first time.

MacNab said: “I haven’t played many Scottish Cup ties, but that was my first goal in the competition.

“It’s nice to reach 30 for Wick but hopefully I can go on a bit further this season.

“If I can keep fit then I’d like to get into double figures and beyond.”

Wick have been drawn against West of Scotland League First Division side Benburb in round two of the Scottish Cup.

MacNab is looking forward to the tie and added: “It’s good to score in the Scottish Cup and a great one for Highland League clubs to be involved in.

“Hopefully we can get through a few more rounds and see what happens.

“We don’t know too much about Benburb and I’m sure they don’t know too much about us either.

“No draw is easy, but we’re at home and we feel we’ve got a decent chance to get through.

“But it will all be on the day, it would be great to get through.”