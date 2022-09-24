Banks o’ Dee look to make home advantage count against Forres

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banks o’ Dee manager Jamie Watt has challenged his side to continue making home advantage count.

Forres Mechanics visit Spain Park today in a 2.30pm kick-off.

Since joining the Breedon Highland League, Dee have taken 10 points from a possible 12 playing on their artificial surface.

Boss Watt said: “We want Spain Park to be a fortress and we spoke about it at the start of the season.

“We were disappointed with the way we played when we dropped points against Nairn.

“But since then we’ve done well, we know how to play the surface and when we get into our stride we can be a free-flowing team that’s hard to stop.

“A lot of teams train on artificial surfaces now so they’ll be a bit more used to it, but it’s still an advantage for us.”

After a bright start to the campaign Forres have lost their last three games in all competitions.

Can-Cans boss Steven MacDonald added: “We were expecting things to happen in our last couple of games, but it was played at a slow tempo and we didn’t get it going or dictate it at all.

“When we were doing well at the start of the season we were creating chances and getting on the ball.

“I think we took confidence from that, especially some of the younger boys, but when things aren’t going so well players maybe aren’t looking for the ball so much.

“It’s an experience we have to learn from, we need to find ways to lift ourselves and not panic.”