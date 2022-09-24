Banks o’ Dee look to make home advantage count against Forres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Banks o’ Dee look to make home advantage count against Forres

By Callum Law
September 24, 2022, 6:00 am
Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt, right is looking forward to their clash with Forres
Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt, right is looking forward to their clash with Forres

Banks o’ Dee manager Jamie Watt has challenged his side to continue making home advantage count.

Forres Mechanics visit Spain Park today in a 2.30pm kick-off.

Since joining the Breedon Highland League, Dee have taken 10 points from a possible 12 playing on their artificial surface.

Boss Watt said: “We want Spain Park to be a fortress and we spoke about it at the start of the season.

“We were disappointed with the way we played when we dropped points against Nairn.

“But since then we’ve done well, we know how to play the surface and when we get into our stride we can be a free-flowing team that’s hard to stop.

“A lot of teams train on artificial surfaces now so they’ll be a bit more used to it, but it’s still an advantage for us.”

After a bright start to the campaign Forres have lost their last three games in all competitions.

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald hopes they can get back to winning ways against Banks o’ Dee

Can-Cans boss Steven MacDonald added: “We were expecting things to happen in our last couple of games, but it was played at a slow tempo and we didn’t get it going or dictate it at all.

“When we were doing well at the start of the season we were creating chances and getting on the ball.

“I think we took confidence from that, especially some of the younger boys, but when things aren’t going so well players maybe aren’t looking for the ball so much.

“It’s an experience we have to learn from, we need to find ways to lift ourselves and not panic.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt, right is looking forward to their clash with Forres
Getting through Brechin City tie the main positive for Caley Thistle, says Barry Wilson
Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt, right is looking forward to their clash with Forres
Brora battle back to draw with 10-man Fraserburgh
Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt, right is looking forward to their clash with Forres
Caley Thistle scrape past Brechin City on penalties to reach SPFL Trust Trophy last-16
Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt, right is looking forward to their clash with Forres
Brora Rangers attacker Andrew Macrae relishing trip to Bellslea to face Fraserburgh
Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt, right is looking forward to their clash with Forres
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart eyes Linfield Challenge Cup scalp
Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt, right is looking forward to their clash with Forres
WATCH: Highland League Weekly Friday preview - is Saturday's Big Game season-defining for one…
0
Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt, right is looking forward to their clash with Forres
Conor Gethins says he would love to become Nairn County manager
0
Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt, right is looking forward to their clash with Forres
Ronnie Sharp steps down as Nairn County manager with Conor Gethins in caretaker role
0
Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt, right is looking forward to their clash with Forres
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Buckie Thistle's Sam Morrison reveals his love of Carlos…
0
Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt, right is looking forward to their clash with Forres
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Meet The Chuff-Chuffs: Inverurie Locos super-fans
0

More from Press and Journal

Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt, right is looking forward to their clash with Forres
Aberdeen University achieves highest-ever ranking in Guardian University Guide
Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt, right is looking forward to their clash with Forres
GALLERY: North Hop makes its return to Aberdeen as festivalgoers turn out in their…
0
Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt, right is looking forward to their clash with Forres
Getting through Brechin City tie the main positive for Caley Thistle, says Barry Wilson
Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt, right is looking forward to their clash with Forres
RAB MCNEIL: The owl and the moonlight, an autumn serenade
0
Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt, right is looking forward to their clash with Forres
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0
Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt, right is looking forward to their clash with Forres
Brora battle back to draw with 10-man Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks