Home Sport Football Highland League

Take two for Keith and Inverurie Locos in Aberdeenshire Shield

By Callum Law
September 28, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 28, 2022, 10:31 am
Keith manager Craig Ewen hopes they can get the better of Inverurie Locos in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.
It’s take two for Keith and Inverurie Locos tonight in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

The first round tie at Kynoch Park was originally scheduled for last night, but heavy rain yesterday afternoon caused a postponement.

However, the fixture has been rescheduled for this evening (8pm kick-off).

Following the surprise cancellation yesterday both sides are hopeful of progressing to round two tonight.

Keith manager Craig Ewen said: “It took me by surprise and the pitch seemed to go from playable to unplayable in a very short space of time.

“It’s one of those things, I think we assumed it would be on but then out of the blue at 4.30pm the pitch was no longer playable.

“Moving it back a day doesn’t really make any difference to us and hopefully we can get a positive result.”

Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings.

Inverurie boss Richard Hastings added: “We were all geared up to play last night so nothing much changes.

“After result at the weekend (2-2 draw with Strathspey Thistle) we’re desperate to have another game.

“This is a different competition to be involved in there’s the excitement that brings so we just get on with it and try to get through.”

