Highland League secretary John Campbell braced for weekend fixture wipeout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League secretary John Campbell braced for weekend fixture wipeout

By Callum Law
December 14, 2022, 11:45 am
Highland League secretary John Campbell expects there to be postponements this weekend
Highland League secretary John Campbell expects there to be postponements this weekend

Breedon Highland League secretary John Campbell is bracing himself for a weekend wipeout due to wintery weather.

The plunge in temperature and snowfall across the north of Scotland mean Saturday’s nine-game Highland League card is likely to be decimated.

Although Campbell remains hopeful some games could beat the weather, he admits the forecast makes for grim reading.

He said: “It’s not looking great in terms of getting games played. The weather forecast indicated we were going to get really hard frost and snow for eight to 10 days.

“If we’ve got that hard frost, we’ll pretty much see the weekend wiped out.

“I had hoped coastal areas might stay clear of the frost, but the information I’ve got at the moment is not good.

“Buckie, for example, was under snow yesterday, and if that freezes there will be further complications.

Snow across the north of Scotland is likely to threaten this weekend’s Highland League card.

“Looking at the fixtures for this weekend, I’m not holding out much hope.

“The majority of them are inland as well, which probably makes the chances of them being on even less likely.

“A lot of places were around about -10 or -12 on Monday night into Tuesday and it’s not much better during the day.

“If it remains like that into Thursday, I think we’ll be looking at pitch inspections on Friday evening.

“I’ll keep my fingers crossed, because usually in coastal areas the thaw is pretty quick – but it will depend whether or not it’s quick enough.

“Once frost sets in, it’s very hard to get it to thaw out.”

‘It’s been pretty good’

Last weekend six games were postponed, but Campbell hasn’t had too many problems to deal with previously in terms of rearranging fixtures.

He added: “Up until last weekend it had been pretty good in terms of getting games played.

“Prior to Saturday we’d only lost 28 games and the majority of them were due to cup fixtures – and 14 of them had been rearranged.

“So prior to Saturday we only had 14 games outstanding, but obviously there was another six added to that on Saturday, and I’d expect the number to increase again this weekend.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Highland League secretary John Campbell expects there to be postponements this weekend
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Highland League secretary John Campbell expects there to be postponements this weekend
Nairn County captain Fraser Dingwall agrees new deal
Highland League secretary John Campbell expects there to be postponements this weekend
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Banks o' Dee v Brechin City; Lossiemouth v Forres…
Highland League secretary John Campbell expects there to be postponements this weekend
Andy Kirk thrilled as leaders Brechin brush Banks o' Dee aside
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Wullie Marr
Highland League: Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie pleased with points return against Formartine
Highland League secretary John Campbell expects there to be postponements this weekend
Highland League: Aaron Reid goal sees Turriff beat Inverurie 3-2; three reds in Lossiemouth…
Highland League secretary John Campbell expects there to be postponements this weekend
Highland League: Fraserburgh come from 2-0 down to secure 2-2 draw against Formartine
Highland League secretary John Campbell expects there to be postponements this weekend
Brechin beat Banks o' Dee to go four points clear at Highland League summit
Highland League secretary John Campbell expects there to be postponements this weekend
Highland League: Keith v Huntly called off due to waterlogged pitch
Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee boss Jamie Watt looks for better defensive showing in Brechin rematch

Most Read

1
Highland League secretary John Campbell expects there to be postponements this weekend
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Highland League secretary John Campbell expects there to be postponements this weekend
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Highland League secretary John Campbell expects there to be postponements this weekend
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
Highland League secretary John Campbell expects there to be postponements this weekend
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Highland League secretary John Campbell expects there to be postponements this weekend
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Highland League secretary John Campbell expects there to be postponements this weekend
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Highland League secretary John Campbell expects there to be postponements this weekend
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
Highland League secretary John Campbell expects there to be postponements this weekend
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Highland League secretary John Campbell expects there to be postponements this weekend
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Highland League secretary John Campbell expects there to be postponements this weekend
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Highland League secretary John Campbell expects there to be postponements this weekend
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Highland League secretary John Campbell expects there to be postponements this weekend
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Highland League secretary John Campbell expects there to be postponements this weekend
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Highland League secretary John Campbell expects there to be postponements this weekend
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Highland League secretary John Campbell expects there to be postponements this weekend
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Highland League secretary John Campbell expects there to be postponements this weekend
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Highland League secretary John Campbell expects there to be postponements this weekend
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Highland League secretary John Campbell expects there to be postponements this weekend
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented