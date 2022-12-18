Ryan Campbell’s contract extension gives Wick continuity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Ryan Campbell’s contract extension gives Wick continuity

By Callum Law
December 18, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ryan Campbell has signed a contract extension with Wick Academy
Ryan Campbell has signed a contract extension with Wick Academy

Player-manager Gary Manson believes Ryan Campbell can be a key player for Wick Academy after committing his future to the club.

The 23-year-old midfielder, who can also play left back, has signed a contract extension with the Scorries until the summer of 2025.

Campbell has already made 65 appearances for the Harmsworth Park side.

Boss Manson said: “Ryan’s been there for a few years now and played a good number of games.

“But he’s still only 23 so he’s got really good experience for his age.

“He’s a Wick lad and he can cover a couple of positions, he’s exactly the sort of player you want in your squad.

“We need to start looking towards the younger guys over the next few years and Ryan fits that bill.

“I’m really pleased to have him signed up and knowing he’s going to be there for the next couple of years is a real plus point.”

Squad changes

In recent years Wick have gone through a transition with stalwarts of the past like Sam Mackay, Gary Weir, Michael Steven, Grant Steven and Steven Anderson moving on.

Manson hopes to have greater continuity again in the years ahead.

He added: “The squad has changed quite a bit in the last two or three years and Ryan’s been with us for the last three or four years.

“It’s good to keep that continuity because I’m sure the squad will continue to change over the next couple of years.

“My situation is a bit different to other managers in the league.

Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson is pleased Ryan Campbell is staying with the club

“They’ll be signing players up on long-term deals because they don’t want other Highland League clubs nearby signing them.

“But for me it’s signing them up to stop them playing summer football and getting injured during the summer break.

“Hopefully we’ll get a full squad signed up for next season and I’ll know exactly what I have to work with at the start of the season.”

Island duo wait for chance

With Saturday’s Breedon Highland League card postponed due to weather Wick haven’t played since a 5-2 loss to Huntly on December 3.

Manson has been frustrated by the call-offs but says they’ve proved particularly challenging for recent signings Jamie Flett and Toby Macleod.

The Orkney pair signed for Academy last month, but don’t train with their team-mates during the week, so a lack of games has made it difficult for them to show what they can do.

Manson said: “It will be hard for them to break in and stake a claim for a starting spot because they’re not training with us and not getting games on Saturday to push themselves forward.

“It will be frustrating for them and with hindsight they’ve signed at the wrong time of year and we should have signed them at the start of the season.”

