Ryan Campbell’s contract extension gives Wick continuity

Player-manager Gary Manson believes Ryan Campbell can be a key player for Wick Academy after committing his future to the club.

The 23-year-old midfielder, who can also play left back, has signed a contract extension with the Scorries until the summer of 2025.

Campbell has already made 65 appearances for the Harmsworth Park side.

Boss Manson said: “Ryan’s been there for a few years now and played a good number of games.

“But he’s still only 23 so he’s got really good experience for his age.

“He’s a Wick lad and he can cover a couple of positions, he’s exactly the sort of player you want in your squad.

“We need to start looking towards the younger guys over the next few years and Ryan fits that bill.

“I’m really pleased to have him signed up and knowing he’s going to be there for the next couple of years is a real plus point.”

Squad changes

In recent years Wick have gone through a transition with stalwarts of the past like Sam Mackay, Gary Weir, Michael Steven, Grant Steven and Steven Anderson moving on.

Manson hopes to have greater continuity again in the years ahead.

He added: “The squad has changed quite a bit in the last two or three years and Ryan’s been with us for the last three or four years.

“It’s good to keep that continuity because I’m sure the squad will continue to change over the next couple of years.

“My situation is a bit different to other managers in the league.

“They’ll be signing players up on long-term deals because they don’t want other Highland League clubs nearby signing them.

“But for me it’s signing them up to stop them playing summer football and getting injured during the summer break.

“Hopefully we’ll get a full squad signed up for next season and I’ll know exactly what I have to work with at the start of the season.”

Island duo wait for chance

With Saturday’s Breedon Highland League card postponed due to weather Wick haven’t played since a 5-2 loss to Huntly on December 3.

Manson has been frustrated by the call-offs but says they’ve proved particularly challenging for recent signings Jamie Flett and Toby Macleod.

The Orkney pair signed for Academy last month, but don’t train with their team-mates during the week, so a lack of games has made it difficult for them to show what they can do.

Manson said: “It will be hard for them to break in and stake a claim for a starting spot because they’re not training with us and not getting games on Saturday to push themselves forward.

“It will be frustrating for them and with hindsight they’ve signed at the wrong time of year and we should have signed them at the start of the season.”