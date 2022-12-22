WATCH: Highland League Weekly preview ahead of festive fixtures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

WATCH: Highland League Weekly preview ahead of festive fixtures

By Callum Law
December 22, 2022, 7:00 pm

After no Breedon Highland League action last weekend due to the weather the Highland League Weekly preview show is back looking ahead to the festive fixtures.

There are six matches on Friday night with our main game coming from North Lodge Park where fifth-placed Formartine United take on Fraserburgh, who are fourth in the table.

Just a point separates the sides with both looking for a win to avoid losing further ground on the top three in the division.

We’ll also have our cameras at Harlaw Park where Inverurie Locos face Turriff United – with highlights of both games available in our Christmas special on Saturday.

The panel also discuss the other Friday night fixtures: Brechin City v Banks o’ Dee, Deveronvale v Buckie Thistle, Forres Mechanics v Lossiemouth and Huntly v Keith.

There is also a look ahead to Tuesday afternoon’s fixtures with Nairn County hosting Clachnacuddin, Brora Rangers making the trip to Harmsworth Park to face Wick Academy and Rothes welcoming Strathspey Thistle to Mackessack Park.

Monday’s main HLW highlights show – live at 7pm

Our main subscribers-only Highland League Weekly show is back bigger and better on Monday nights for the 2022/23 Breedon Highland League season, going live at its usual time of 7pm.

On top of this, there’s the Friday preview show every week, as well as Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights games throughout the campaign.

Keep up to date with the latest episodes of Highland League Weekly – on social media and with our newsletters

Help yourself to never miss an episode of Highland League Weekly – whether it’s the Friday preview show, main Monday show or EXTRA midweek highlights shows – by following our social media channels.

You can find Highland League Weekly on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok this season, while P&J Sport remains the hub for Highland League Weekly on Facebook.

We’ll be giving you plenty of chances to get involved in shows and join the debate using these platforms throughout the campaign.

You can also keep up to date with Highland League Weekly and all things Breedon Highland League by registering for our Highland League newsletters.

Throughout the week during the season, links to the latest episodes of our main Monday night Highland League Weekly show – featuring the latest Highland League football highlights, features, and a panel discussion about the weekend’s matches – and our Friday/EXTRA shows, will drop into your email inbox, as well as all of the most recent match reports and reaction from across the Highland League.

Highland League Weekly is BACK – Find out what’s new, where to watch and how to get involved

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Formartine United against Fraserburgh is among the games covered in the Highland League Weekly preview show
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Formartine United against Fraserburgh is among the games covered in the Highland League Weekly preview show
Nairn County captain Fraser Dingwall agrees new deal
Formartine United against Fraserburgh is among the games covered in the Highland League Weekly preview show
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Banks o' Dee v Brechin City; Lossiemouth v Forres…
Formartine United against Fraserburgh is among the games covered in the Highland League Weekly preview show
Andy Kirk thrilled as leaders Brechin brush Banks o' Dee aside
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Wullie Marr
Highland League: Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie pleased with points return against Formartine
Formartine United against Fraserburgh is among the games covered in the Highland League Weekly preview show
Highland League: Aaron Reid goal sees Turriff beat Inverurie 3-2; three reds in Lossiemouth…
Formartine United against Fraserburgh is among the games covered in the Highland League Weekly preview show
Highland League: Fraserburgh come from 2-0 down to secure 2-2 draw against Formartine
Formartine United against Fraserburgh is among the games covered in the Highland League Weekly preview show
Brechin beat Banks o' Dee to go four points clear at Highland League summit
Formartine United against Fraserburgh is among the games covered in the Highland League Weekly preview show
Highland League: Keith v Huntly called off due to waterlogged pitch
Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee boss Jamie Watt looks for better defensive showing in Brechin rematch

Most Read

1
Formartine United against Fraserburgh is among the games covered in the Highland League Weekly preview show
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Formartine United against Fraserburgh is among the games covered in the Highland League Weekly preview show
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Formartine United against Fraserburgh is among the games covered in the Highland League Weekly preview show
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
Formartine United against Fraserburgh is among the games covered in the Highland League Weekly preview show
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Formartine United against Fraserburgh is among the games covered in the Highland League Weekly preview show
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Formartine United against Fraserburgh is among the games covered in the Highland League Weekly preview show
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Formartine United against Fraserburgh is among the games covered in the Highland League Weekly preview show
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
Formartine United against Fraserburgh is among the games covered in the Highland League Weekly preview show
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Formartine United against Fraserburgh is among the games covered in the Highland League Weekly preview show
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
10
Formartine United against Fraserburgh is among the games covered in the Highland League Weekly preview show
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Formartine United against Fraserburgh is among the games covered in the Highland League Weekly preview show
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Formartine United against Fraserburgh is among the games covered in the Highland League Weekly preview show
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Formartine United against Fraserburgh is among the games covered in the Highland League Weekly preview show
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Formartine United against Fraserburgh is among the games covered in the Highland League Weekly preview show
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Formartine United against Fraserburgh is among the games covered in the Highland League Weekly preview show
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Formartine United against Fraserburgh is among the games covered in the Highland League Weekly preview show
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Formartine United against Fraserburgh is among the games covered in the Highland League Weekly preview show
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Formartine United against Fraserburgh is among the games covered in the Highland League Weekly preview show
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Formartine United against Fraserburgh is among the games covered in the Highland League Weekly preview show
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented