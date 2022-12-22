WATCH: Highland League Weekly preview ahead of festive fixtures

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After no Breedon Highland League action last weekend due to the weather the Highland League Weekly preview show is back looking ahead to the festive fixtures.

There are six matches on Friday night with our main game coming from North Lodge Park where fifth-placed Formartine United take on Fraserburgh, who are fourth in the table.

Just a point separates the sides with both looking for a win to avoid losing further ground on the top three in the division.

We’ll also have our cameras at Harlaw Park where Inverurie Locos face Turriff United – with highlights of both games available in our Christmas special on Saturday.

The panel also discuss the other Friday night fixtures: Brechin City v Banks o’ Dee, Deveronvale v Buckie Thistle, Forres Mechanics v Lossiemouth and Huntly v Keith.

There is also a look ahead to Tuesday afternoon’s fixtures with Nairn County hosting Clachnacuddin, Brora Rangers making the trip to Harmsworth Park to face Wick Academy and Rothes welcoming Strathspey Thistle to Mackessack Park.

No #HighlandLeagueWeekly tonight😢… However, on Xmas Eve, it'll be 3⃣ years since fire hit @clachfc, so we've stuck our feature on the blaze – and how the Lilywhites bounced back – on YouTube!

