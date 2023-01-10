Ross Tokely points to team-work at Nairn County after his wonder strike against Banks o’ Dee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross Tokely is happy to shift the limelight onto his Nairn County team-mates after his weekend rocket helped sink Banks o’ Dee.

The 43-year-old stopper was snapped up in October by the club’s new manager Steven Mackay, who are now on nine successive games without defeat and up to ninth place, putting pressure on the likes of Inverurie Locos, Rothes and Forres Mechanics.

This form has hauled the Station Parkers away from the lower reaches up to ninth place, with Inverurie Locos, Rothes and Forres Mechanics looking over their shoulders as the Wee County have games in hand.

Tokely thrilled by ‘sweet hit’

Against Dee, former Caley Thistle star Tokely volleyed home Nairn’s second goal from outside the box, with Kenny McKenzie and Andrew Greig also finding the net in a 3-0 home win.

Tokely said: “The goal was really good. People might think I’ve not scored many of them, but I’ve hit ones like that over the years in training. It was a sweet hit.

“All three of our goals were very good. Andrew had a great finish and Kenny’s goal came from a great team move. We got the goals at the right times and it was good to get another clean sheet, which is something we’ve been working hard on.

“Our next two games are against two of the top three, Buckie Thistle then Fraserburgh, which is never easy, but it will be a nice challenge to see where we are.”

The victory against Dee followed a 2-0 derby win last week at Clachnacuddin and, as well as attacking threat, there’s a collective drive to keep opponents out, according to Tokely – who talked up Nairn’s team spirit and the mix of experience and young talent throughout Mackay’s squad.

He said: “The clean sheets are important and we all take pride in that, not just the back five.

“Since I’ve come in, I’ve been quite vocal on the pitch and tried to organise the boys, but it’s not just about me. This is a team game and everyone is doing their bit.”

Confidence and fitness key to Nairn’s recent success

Tokely believes Nairn’s ongoing run since Mackay’s rein began stems from a growing rise in belief within the camp following every positive result.

He added: “Confidence has a lot to do with it. As soon as you get a win, you can build on that.

“Everyone is looking a lot fitter now and everyone is buying into what the management team want do it, which is another key thing.

“Instructions are quite clear about how we want to play in games and everyone is playing to the maximum of their abilities.

“The boys mentioned they didn’t have much of a pre-season, so there has been a period of catching up as well. It’s a combination of factors.

“A lot of teams are evenly matched. On Saturday, we scored goals at good times.

“To go nine games unbeaten gives the team a lot of confidence.”