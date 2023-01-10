Ross Tokely points to team-work at Nairn County after his wonder strike against Banks o’ Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Ross Tokely points to team-work at Nairn County after his wonder strike against Banks o’ Dee

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
January 10, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 10, 2023, 9:17 am
Ross Tokely on the ball
Ross Tokely is happy to shift the limelight onto his Nairn County team-mates after his weekend rocket helped sink Banks o’ Dee.

The 43-year-old stopper was snapped up in October by the club’s new manager Steven Mackay, who are now on nine successive games without defeat and up to ninth place, putting pressure on the likes of Inverurie Locos, Rothes and Forres Mechanics.

Tokely thrilled by ‘sweet hit’

Against Dee, former Caley Thistle star Tokely volleyed home Nairn’s second goal from outside the box, with Kenny McKenzie and Andrew Greig also finding the net in a 3-0 home win.

 

Tokely said: “The goal was really good. People might think I’ve not scored many of them, but I’ve hit ones like that over the years in training. It was a sweet hit.

“All three of our goals were very good. Andrew had a great finish and Kenny’s goal came from a great team move. We got the goals at the right times and it was good to get another clean sheet, which is something we’ve been working hard on.

“Our next two games are against two of the top three, Buckie Thistle then Fraserburgh, which is never easy, but it will be a nice challenge to see where we are.”

The victory against Dee followed a 2-0 derby win last week at Clachnacuddin and, as well as attacking threat, there’s a collective drive to keep opponents out, according to Tokely – who talked up Nairn’s team spirit and the mix of experience and young talent throughout Mackay’s squad.

He said: “The clean sheets are important and we all take pride in that, not just the back five.

“Since I’ve come in, I’ve been quite vocal on the pitch and tried to organise the boys, but it’s not just about me. This is a team game and everyone is doing their bit.”

Confidence and fitness key to Nairn’s recent success

Tokely believes Nairn’s ongoing run since Mackay’s rein began stems from a growing rise in belief within the camp following every positive result.

He added: “Confidence has a lot to do with it. As soon as you get a win, you can build on that.

“Everyone is looking a lot fitter now and everyone is buying into what the management team want do it, which is another key thing.

“Instructions are quite clear about how we want to play in games and everyone is playing to the maximum of their abilities.

“The boys mentioned they didn’t have much of a pre-season, so there has been a period of catching up as well. It’s a combination of factors.

Former Caley Thistle defender Ross Tokely. Image: SNS Group

“A lot of teams are evenly matched. On Saturday, we scored goals at good times.

“To go nine games unbeaten gives the team a lot of confidence.”

