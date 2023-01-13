Caley Thistle sign midfielder Ben Woods on deal until end of season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds has made 20-year-old English free agent Ben Woods his second signing of the January window.

Midfielder Woods came through Manchester United and Burnley’s youth academies, but has been without a club since being released by the Clarets last summer.

Overall, the Wigan native played 30 games in Premier League 2 for Burnley’s youth team, netting four goals and providing one assist, while he also played in the FA Youth Cup during his time at Turf Moor.

Inverness have signed the England Under-15s call-up on a deal until the summer, and he will be available to feature for Dodds’ side in Saturday’s Championship meeting with leaders Queen’s Park.

Caley Thistle’s first January signing Jay Henderson, on loan from St Mirren, has shone since his arrival in the Highlands – and hopes will be high Woods can have a similar impact.