Barry Wilson says Darvel beating Aberdeen might surpass Celtic v Inverness upset – but pundits shouldn’t ‘forget’ Brora’s win over Hearts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

“Super Caley” hero Barry Wilson says Darvel’s stunning Scottish Cup triumph over Aberdeen is more comparable to Brora Rangers’ 2021 win over Hearts than it is Inverness’ iconic victory over Celtic.

Since the West of Scotland Premier League leaders sent the Dons crashing out of the cup in a 1-0 defeat at Recreation Park on Monday, the debate has exploded as to whether it represents the nation’s biggest-ever footballing shock.

Semi-pro Darvel might have big ambitions, but there are 56 pyramid places between the top-flight Dons and sixth-tier Ayrshire outfit.

First Division Caley Thistle’s sensational 3-1 win at Celtic in February 2000, a tie in which Wilson opened the scoring, was once considered to be a contender for Scottish football’s biggest ever giant-killing.

That famous result in Glasgow led to the famous headline “Super Caley go ballistic Celtic are atrocious” after John Barnes’ Hoops were humbled by Steve Paterson’s second-tier Highlanders.

‘People seemed to totally forget about Brora’

But Wilson, a first-team coach at Inverness, admits Darvel’s amazing feat on Monday tops Inverness’ win over the Hoops, and is only rivalled by Highland League champions Brora beating Hearts 2-1 at Dudgeon Park two years ago.

Hearts were Championship leaders and on the way back to the Premiership under Robbie Neilson in 2021, but the Cattachs, who had just returned to training post-Covid, got the better of their illustrious visitors.

Wilson said: “I’d never try and compare – there are too many variables.

“Whether Darvel is now the biggest upset is up for debate, but it was a massive surprise, although well deserved.

“Darvel will be heroes forever, but there have been plenty of examples – none more so than Brora beating Hearts.

“That was a result which didn’t get the recognition it deserved at the time because Brora had just come out of Covid.

“Brora’s result never got mentioned on Monday night on TV, but people were mentioning Elgin City beating Ayr United (in 1967) and Fraserburgh (beating Dundee in 1959). People seemed to totally forget about Brora.

“That was huge for Brora to beat that Hearts team.

“There was also the game where Clyde beat Celtic (in 2006) when Roy Keane made his Celtic debut, so there are loads of examples and each team will hang on to their own shocks.”

TV cameras were at Darvel for upset

Wilson says Darvel delivered what the TV chiefs wanted – a shock to keep viewers enthralled.

He said: “People will want to debate shocks this week, which I understand, but it doesn’t change the fact Monday was a huge shock and the Darvel players will wine and dine on that for a few years, that’s for sure.

“It was no coincidence the TV cameras were at Darvel this week. People are looking for upsets.

“Once you get the Celtic and Rangers ties sorted, people consider where might there be a shock.

“With the poor run that Aberdeen had been on, a lot of people thought it might be interesting.”

And Wilson is sure the benefits which lie in store for Darvel can work wonders as they progress towards what they hope will be the SPFL in the near future.

He added: “It was a well-deserved win for Darvel, who have a lot of ex-pros in their squad. They have spent a bit of money and they have big ambitions and that will only help them get to where they want to go.

“Our result put Inverness on the map in terms of the coverage and sponsorship which comes on the back of such a win. That will help Darvel get to where they want to get to.”