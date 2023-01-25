Barry Wilson says Darvel beating Aberdeen might surpass Celtic v Inverness upset – but pundits shouldn’t ‘forget’ Brora’s win over Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Barry Wilson says Darvel beating Aberdeen might surpass Celtic v Inverness upset – but pundits shouldn’t ‘forget’ Brora’s win over Hearts

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
January 25, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 25, 2023, 8:58 am
Caley Thistle first-team coach Barry Wilson. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle first-team coach Barry Wilson. Image: SNS Group

“Super Caley” hero Barry Wilson says Darvel’s stunning Scottish Cup triumph over Aberdeen is more comparable to Brora Rangers’ 2021 win over Hearts than it is Inverness’ iconic victory over Celtic.

Since the West of Scotland Premier League leaders sent the Dons crashing out of the cup in a 1-0 defeat at Recreation Park on Monday, the debate has exploded as to whether it represents the nation’s biggest-ever footballing shock.

Semi-pro Darvel might have big ambitions, but there are 56 pyramid places between the top-flight Dons and sixth-tier Ayrshire outfit.

First Division Caley Thistle’s sensational 3-1 win at Celtic in February 2000, a tie in which Wilson opened the scoring, was once considered to be a contender for Scottish football’s biggest ever giant-killing.

That famous result in Glasgow led to the famous headline “Super Caley go ballistic Celtic are atrocious” after John Barnes’ Hoops were humbled by Steve Paterson’s second-tier Highlanders.

‘People seemed to totally forget about Brora’

But Wilson, a first-team coach at Inverness, admits Darvel’s amazing feat on Monday tops Inverness’ win over the Hoops, and is only rivalled by Highland League champions Brora beating Hearts 2-1 at Dudgeon Park two years ago.

Hearts were Championship leaders and on the way back to the Premiership under Robbie Neilson in 2021, but the Cattachs, who had just returned to training post-Covid, got the better of their illustrious visitors.

Wilson said: “I’d never try and compare – there are too many variables.

“Whether Darvel is now the biggest upset is up for debate, but it was a massive surprise, although well deserved.

“Darvel will be heroes forever, but there have been plenty of examples – none more so than Brora beating Hearts.

“That was a result which didn’t get the recognition it deserved at the time because Brora had just come out of Covid.

Joy for then-Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay after his side knocked Hearts of the Scottish Cup in 2021. Image: SNS

“Brora’s result never got mentioned on Monday night on TV, but people were mentioning Elgin City beating Ayr United (in 1967) and Fraserburgh (beating Dundee in 1959). People seemed to totally forget about Brora.

“That was huge for Brora to beat that Hearts team.

Brora Rangers knocked Hearts out of the Scottish Cup in 2021. Image: SNS

“There was also the game where Clyde beat Celtic (in 2006) when Roy Keane made his Celtic debut, so there are loads of examples and each team will hang on to their own shocks.”

TV cameras were at Darvel for upset

Wilson says Darvel delivered what the TV chiefs wanted – a shock to keep viewers enthralled.

He said: “People will want to debate shocks this week, which I understand, but it doesn’t change the fact Monday was a huge shock and the Darvel players will wine and dine on that for a few years, that’s for sure.

“It was no coincidence the TV cameras were at Darvel this week. People are looking for upsets.

“Once you get the Celtic and Rangers ties sorted, people consider where might there be a shock.

“With the poor run that Aberdeen had been on, a lot of people thought it might be interesting.”

 

And Wilson is sure the benefits which lie in store for Darvel can work wonders as they progress towards what they hope will be the SPFL in the near future.

He added: “It was a well-deserved win for Darvel, who have a lot of ex-pros in their squad. They have spent a bit of money and they have big ambitions and that will only help them get to where they want to go.

“Our result put Inverness on the map in terms of the coverage and sponsorship which comes on the back of such a win. That will help Darvel get to where they want to get to.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Graham Bayne in action for ICT against Celtic in 2005. Image: SNS
Seven rivals in Championship play-off chase, says former Caley Thistle striker Graham Bayne
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Aberdeen, Caley Thistle, Cove and Elgin discover potential Scottish Cup opponents
Midfielder Ben Woods made his Caley Thistle debut against Queen's Park last weekend. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
From Manchester United to Burnley, Ben Woods is thrilled to be a Caley Thistle…
George Oakley in action for Caley Thistle against Queen's Park. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle confirm departure of striker George Oakley 'by mutual consent'
Caledonian Stadium, home of Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle's Scottish Cup tie against Queen's Park among several matches to be called…
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS Group
Queen’s Park boss Owen Coyle apologises after Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds irked…
Queen's Park's Josh McPake (left) and ICT's Lewis Hyde during last week's 0-0 league tussle. Image: SNS
Pitch inspection called ahead of Caley Thistle v Queen's Park tie in Scottish Cup
Caley Thistle midfielder Lewis Hyde is ready for a crack at Queen's Park in the Scottish Cup this weekend. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle midfielder Lewis Hyde hails special feeling ahead of Scottish Cup clash with…
St Mirren midfielder Jay Henderson has made an instant impact at Inverness this month. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Ex-Caley Thistle forward Steven Hislop gives nod of approval to first two January signings
Antonio Reguero in action for HJK Helsinki during his first spell at the club in 2020. Image: Courtesy of HJK Helsinki
Former Caley Thistle and Ross County keeper Antonio Reguero opens new Finnish chapter

Most Read

1
Police incident in Inverurie at Port Elphinstone. Images: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Man, 41, arrested after armed police officers end standoff in Inverurie
2
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Speeding dad faces jail for killing his only son after being clocked at 137mph…
3
The Captain's Table in Fraserburgh will host two 'Karen Nights' in March. From left, owners Rebecca Masson, Sam Masson and Julie Masson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…
4
To go with story by Louise Glen. An area around Holburn Street in Aberdeen has been plunged into darkness. Image: Kirsten Brown. Picture shows; Holburn Street. Holburn Street, Aberdeen. Supplied by Kirstin Brown Date; 25/01/2023
Ferryhill and Broomhill in Aberdeen plunged into darkness
5
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin speaks to his squad during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
‘It’s not sustainable to keep changing managers’ – Former Aberdeen boss Alex Smith on…
6
Carolyn Leah captured the image on the road leading to the Quiraing. Image: Carolyn Leah.
‘It doesn’t make any sense’: Cattle grid with road right next to it, fitted…
7
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tesla driver left in coma after horror crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
8
Kyle Ironside's DNA was found on drugs sold to a teenager. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen man jailed after he tells court he has ‘no intention’ of giving up…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dzintars Petrov appeared at Banff Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Dzintars Petrov. Banff. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Jail warning for domestic abuser who repeatedly attacked partner in front of children
10
Jim Goodwin following the 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat suffered by Aberdeen at Darvel. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin to STAY as Aberdeen boss – as Dave Cormack says players still…

More from Press and Journal

Wick 7 v Rothes 0 SHFL Harmsworth Park 10/10/2015 Wick's Marc Macgregor
Marc MacGregor returns to Wick while Joe Anderson signs new deal
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Aberdeen lease renewal shows confidence in city centre as key business hub Picture shows; Bridge House, Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Prospect 13 Date; Unknown
Chamber chief says Bridge House deals a show of faith in Aberdeen city centre
Scottish Ballet worked magic with The Snow Queen at Eden Court in Inverness: All images: Supplied by Scottish Ballet
Review: Scottish Ballet's The Snow Queen is poetry in motion at Eden Court
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Five new arrivals but Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley still looking for more new…
File photo dated 09-07-2017 of Chief executive of the European Tour Keith Pelley. PA Photo. Issue date: Friday April 17, 2020. Chief executive Keith Pelley is upbeat about the prospect of the European Tour resuming sometime in the summer despite announcing this years Scottish Open would be postponed as well as the cancellation of two other events. See PA story GOLF Coronavirus. Photo credit should read Niall Carson/PA Wire.
Stephen Gallacher: Bodies which run majors should have final say on world ranking points
Peterhead midfielder Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Jordon Brown urges Blue Toon to build on first win under David Robertson
Councillor Michael Baird successfully moved for a formal objection to the proposed Strath Oykel wind farm. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
'It's a bit of a boorach' - Highland councillors stand firm in objection to…
Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey on the touchline against Hearts. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13730439cg)
Aberdeen Women to help players fulfil Rangers fixture after impromptu rearrangement
Shorehead Guesthouse owner Jane Davidson is selling up. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Stonehaven home bought for just £600 is now boutique guesthouse on sale at around…
The emergency department at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin is struggling to cope (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)
Neil Alexander: Rural health services like Moray's are on life support

Editor's Picks

Most Commented