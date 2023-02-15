Forres Mechanics boss Steven MacDonald believes Highland League grounding benefits young players

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald believes the benefits of time in the Breedon Highland League for young players are clear to see.

Ethan Cairns – who spent the first half of the season on loan to the Can-Cans – became the latest prospect to make his mark at a higher level when netting for Inverness Caley Thistle against Morton in the Championship 10 days ago.

Matthew Wright, who is currently on loan at Falkirk, did the same for Ross County last season following a stint with Brora Rangers.

Over the course of the last year, a number of talented youngsters performing in the Highland League have been signed by SPFL clubs.

Aberdeen signed Aaron Reid from Turriff, Arbroath acquired Kieran Shanks from Inverurie Locos, Peterhead recruited Jack Brown from Rothes and Montrose brought in Matheus Machado from the Speysiders.

Forres boss MacDonald said: “I think you can see the benefits for players of doing well in the Highland League.

“There are a lot of good young players in the league at the moment and there have been over recent years.

“I think the future for a lot of clubs looks to be going down that route with this generation of young players.

“Everyone at Forres was delighted to see Ethan getting on and scoring for Caley Thistle.

“He’s still training full-time and that coaching he’s getting for Caley Thistle is the main reason for his improvement.

“But you would like to think that playing for us and gaining experience has helped him.

“The biggest thing for me with Ethan, but also with Connall Ewan, Ryan MacLeman (both on-loan from Ross County) and Ben Barron, who joined us from Caley Thistle, is they are all great guys.

“They are all really grounded and have got brilliant attitudes – physically they are also getting stronger and working hard on that side of it.

“They are a credit to their parents and the coaches that have brought them through.”