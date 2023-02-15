Forres Mechanics boss Steven MacDonald believes Highland League grounding benefits young players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Forres Mechanics boss Steven MacDonald believes Highland League grounding benefits young players

By Callum Law
February 15, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 15, 2023, 11:53 am
Ethan Cairns scored for Inverness Caley Thistle following his spell in the Highland League with Forres Mechanics.
Ethan Cairns scored for Inverness Caley Thistle following his spell in the Highland League with Forres Mechanics.

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald believes the benefits of time in the Breedon Highland League for young players are clear to see.

Ethan Cairns – who spent the first half of the season on loan to the Can-Cans – became the latest prospect to make his mark at a higher level when netting for Inverness Caley Thistle against Morton in the Championship 10 days ago.

Matthew Wright, who is currently on loan at Falkirk, did the same for Ross County last season following a stint with Brora Rangers.

Over the course of the last year, a number of talented youngsters performing in the Highland League have been signed by SPFL clubs.

Aberdeen signed Aaron Reid from Turriff, Arbroath acquired Kieran Shanks from Inverurie Locos, Peterhead recruited Jack Brown from Rothes and Montrose brought in Matheus Machado from the Speysiders.

Forres boss MacDonald said: “I think you can see the benefits for players of doing well in the Highland League.

“There are a lot of good young players in the league at the moment and there have been over recent years.

“I think the future for a lot of clubs looks to be going down that route with this generation of young players.

“Everyone at Forres was delighted to see Ethan getting on and scoring for Caley Thistle.

“He’s still training full-time and that coaching he’s getting for Caley Thistle is the main reason for his improvement.

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald praised Ethan Cairns

“But you would like to think that playing for us and gaining experience has helped him.

“The biggest thing for me with Ethan, but also with Connall Ewan, Ryan MacLeman (both on-loan from Ross County) and Ben Barron, who joined us from Caley Thistle, is they are all great guys.

“They are all really grounded and have got brilliant attitudes – physically they are also getting stronger and working hard on that side of it.

“They are a credit to their parents and the coaches that have brought them through.”

