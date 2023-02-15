Rothes the perfect place for captain Bruce Milne as he extends stay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bruce Milne says he wants to finish his career with Rothes after signing a contract extension.

The Speysiders captain, who joined from Keith in August 2017, has penned a deal until the summer of 2025.

During his tenure at Mackessack Park the defender has skippered Rothes to the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup in 2020 and the North of Scotland Cup in 2021.

After the success he’s enjoyed with the Moray club, Milne doesn’t want to play anywhere else.

The 34-year-old said: “It was a straightforward decision for me to stay, the club came and spoke to me at the start of the season.

“But at that time I was struggling with injury and I wanted to wait and see how that panned out.

“Now I’ve got myself back fit it was a straightforward decision to sign a new deal, because I didn’t want to go anywhere else.

“I’ve played the best football of my career at Rothes, particularly in the last four years or so.

“The way we play, where we defend and try to hit teams on the break, suits me.

“Rothes have been a good fit for me and I think I’ve been a good fit for Rothes.

“Lifting two trophies as club captain also means a lot to me.

“There’s not many people have been able to lift trophies with Rothes, so I’m pretty lucky to have been able to do it.

“You can’t look to far ahead, but I don’t really see myself playing anywhere else.

“I’ve had a bit of success at Rothes and it would be good to end it at Rothes, where I’m happy.”