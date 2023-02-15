Rothes the perfect place for captain Bruce Milne as he extends stay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Rothes the perfect place for captain Bruce Milne as he extends stay

By Callum Law
February 15, 2023, 5:00 pm
Rothes captain Bruce Milne has signed a new contract.
Rothes captain Bruce Milne has signed a new contract.

Bruce Milne says he wants to finish his career with Rothes after signing a contract extension.

The Speysiders captain, who joined from Keith in August 2017, has penned a deal until the summer of 2025.

During his tenure at Mackessack Park the defender has skippered Rothes to the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup in 2020 and the North of Scotland Cup in 2021.

After the success he’s enjoyed with the Moray club, Milne doesn’t want to play anywhere else.

The 34-year-old said: “It was a straightforward decision for me to stay, the club came and spoke to me at the start of the season.

“But at that time I was struggling with injury and I wanted to wait and see how that panned out.

“Now I’ve got myself back fit it was a straightforward decision to sign a new deal, because I didn’t want to go anywhere else.

“I’ve played the best football of my career at Rothes, particularly in the last four years or so.

“The way we play, where we defend and try to hit teams on the break, suits me.

“Rothes have been a good fit for me and I think I’ve been a good fit for Rothes.

“Lifting two trophies as club captain also means a lot to me.

“There’s not many people have been able to lift trophies with Rothes, so I’m pretty lucky to have been able to do it.

“You can’t look to far ahead, but I don’t really see myself playing anywhere else.

“I’ve had a bit of success at Rothes and it would be good to end it at Rothes, where I’m happy.”

