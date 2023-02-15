Craig Stewart pleased to bolster Deveronvale management team

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart is pleased to have bolstered his management team – with the Colin Shirreffs returning to the club.

Shirreffs guided the Banffers’ under-18s to title glory last season before having a stint as manager of Junior side Banchory St Ternan.

But Stewart is pleased he has returned to Princess Royal Park to work alongside him and player-coach Grant Noble.

Stewart said: “I was keen to get him involved in the summer, but Colin has the ambition to be his own man so he finished with the under-18s and went and took the Banchory job.

“Fair play to him for wanting to be his own man and there’s time for him to do that again.

“I’ve kept in touch with him because we’ve had players on loan at Banchory and, since having offered the chance to come back to Deveronvale, now he’s jumped at the chance.

Colin Shirreffs Joins Craig’s Management TeamDeveronvale are pleased to announce that Culter-based Colin Shirreffs has… Posted by Deveronvale Football Club on Tuesday, 14 February 2023

“Colin’s a good addition for us, he knows all the boys, not just the young lads that he coached.

“When it comes to training, with Grant still being on the playing staff, it’s been difficult for him to take bits of it.

“Grant’s been great, but he still wants to focus on playing so we did need to bring someone else in.

“We’re still looking at the management team and the structure within the club and there might be the opportunity to make another addition.”