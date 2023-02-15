Craig Stewart pleased to bolster Deveronvale management team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Craig Stewart pleased to bolster Deveronvale management team

By Callum Law
February 15, 2023, 5:00 pm
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart has added Colin Shirreffs to his coaching staff.
Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart is pleased to have bolstered his management team – with the Colin Shirreffs returning to the club.

Shirreffs guided the Banffers’ under-18s to title glory last season before having a stint as manager of Junior side Banchory St Ternan.

But Stewart is pleased he has returned to Princess Royal Park to work alongside him and player-coach Grant Noble.

Stewart said: “I was keen to get him involved in the summer, but Colin has the ambition to be his own man so he finished with the under-18s and went and took the Banchory job.

“Fair play to him for wanting to be his own man and there’s time for him to do that again.

“I’ve kept in touch with him because we’ve had players on loan at Banchory and, since having offered the chance to come back to Deveronvale, now he’s jumped at the chance.

Colin Shirreffs Joins Craig’s Management TeamDeveronvale are pleased to announce that Culter-based Colin Shirreffs has…

Posted by Deveronvale Football Club on Tuesday, 14 February 2023

“Colin’s a good addition for us, he knows all the boys, not just the young lads that he coached.

“When it comes to training, with Grant still being on the playing staff, it’s been difficult for him to take bits of it.

“Grant’s been great, but he still wants to focus on playing so we did need to bring someone else in.

“We’re still looking at the management team and the structure within the club and there might be the opportunity to make another addition.”

