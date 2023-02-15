Highland League: Strathspey Thistle name Robert MacCormack as new manager

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Strathspey Thistle have appointed former Alness United boss Robert MacCormack as their new permanent manager.

The Strathy Jags had been under the interim care of Brian Ritchie following the departure of Charlie Brown and have now named MacCormack as his successor.

MacCormack had only been with Strathspey since last week as assistant manager but has impressed sufficiently to earn the gig permanently.

He had given up his role with North Caledonian League side Alness at the start of the month to take the assistant manager’s job at Seafield Park. He left them ninth in the table and will now oversee Strathspey’s battle to avoid finishing bottom of the Highland League.

A club statement read: “The club have recognised Robert’s potential as manager and have made the decision to give him the job.

“Robert’s first game in charge will be Saturday’s home match against Huntly and will continue liaising with Strathspey Thistle’s Head of Football Development, Brian Ritchie, a partnership which will benefit the club tremendously.

“Robert will now also be able to start preparing for next season and take in or release players as he sees fit, and have a basis of a squad ready for a good pre-season and, hopefully, a more successful Highland League campaign for the 23/24 season.

“Strathspey Thistle are delighted that Robert has accepted the role and look forward to a very positive working relationship for the future.”