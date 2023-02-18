Greg Mitchell hoping Inverurie Locos can derail Brechin City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Greg Mitchell hoping Inverurie Locos can derail Brechin City

By Callum Law
February 18, 2023, 6:00 am
Inverurie Locos captain Greg Mitchell is looking forward to facing Brechin City
Inverurie Locos captain Greg Mitchell is looking forward to facing Brechin City

Inverurie Locos captain Greg Mitchell is keen to show they can compete with the sides at the top of the Breedon Highland League.

The Railwaymen take on Brechin City in a 2pm kick-off at Glebe Park this afternoon.

Locos are sixth in the table, 23 points behind the Hedgemen, who are second.

Skipper Mitchell, 27, said: “We would rather be higher than we are at the moment.

“But on performances we deserve to be there, but we need to show that we’re better than we have been.

“It’s going to be a good test for us and we’ll see where we’re at.

“We’ve got to show we can compete against the top teams, I firmly believe we can, but talk’s cheap we need to show it on the park.

“But it will be a tough game, it’s clear to see how well Brechin are doing at the moment.”

Brechin have yet to lose in the Highland League this term.

Brechin City boss Andy Kirk.
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk, right.

But manager Andy Kirk felt last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Nairn County was argubly their poorest display of the campaign and is looking for better.

He said: “One thing we take from that and use as motivation this weekend is can we get our level of performance a lot higher than what it was.

“It was one of the poorest, if not our worst, of the season. But you look for positives and we came away with a clean sheet and another point to keep the run going.

“The players know they need to do better if they are to continue to push and compete for the title at the end of the season.”

