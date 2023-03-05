Highland League: Huntly, Rothes and Clachnacuddin chalk up wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Huntly, Rothes and Clachnacuddin chalk up wins

By Reporter
March 5, 2023, 5:00 pm
Huntly's Callum Murray, right, and Turriff's Murray Cormack. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Huntly's Callum Murray, right, and Turriff's Murray Cormack. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

A Callum Murray winner saw the winger secure a 2-1 victory over his former side and give Huntly their first home win over Forres Mechanics since February 2012.

Huntly move up to eighth but manager Allan Hale admitted it wasn’t their best performance.

He said: “I thought we were really poor. The pitch and conditions had a lot to do with that and we have had to adapt with team selection and how we’ve set the team up.

“First half we were miles off the level expected. We rode our luck at the start of the second half and then we scored a really good goal on the counter.

“Having asked midfielders to make that run, Ryan Sewell did it really well and showed composure to put the ball across goal and Callum (Murray) has gambled to finish it off well.”

Huntly took the lead after four minutes when Andrew Hunter netted his 12th goal of the season from a Cameron Blacklock corner.

Forres drew level on the half-hour mark. Andrew Skinner curled in a corner from the left and Connall Ewan converted from close range for his second goal in four games.

In the 57th minute, Michael Dangana played in Sewell who ran to the by-line before cutting the ball for Murray to turn in his sixth of the season at the back post.

Substitute Ben Barron passed up a great opportunity to earn his side a share of the points with a minute to go when he fired wide.

Forres manager Steven Macdonald said: “We lost another bad goal early on and gifted them a goal from a corner.

“After conceding we changed things about and looked by much the better team.

“To lose the game like we did was criminal, they’ve scored on the counter and it’s defeated us after we’ve hit the post and forced their keeper into some good saves.

“It’s been the same old story the last few games.”

Rothes 2-0 Nairn

Two brilliant finishes from Greg Morrison saw Rothes close the gap on sixth place Inverurie Locos to a single point with a game in hand thanks to a 2-0 win against Nairn County.

Speysiders boss Ross Jack said: “It was a good all-round performance.

“There is never a bad time to score goals, but the two we scored today came at perfect times.

“It ever a player deserved to score a double with two quality strikes, it’s Greg, as his work-rate is unbelievable.

“Greg’s second goal was a phenomenal finish.”

Greg Morrison, right and Martin Groat of Forres.

Rothes opened the scoring in the fourth minute when Morrison’s first-time effort from eight yards beat the diving Dylan MacLean .

The home side doubled their lead five minutes after the restart when keeper MacLean’s clearance only picked out Morrison who showed great composure to drill the ball into the bottom corner from 40 yards out.

County replied with a Kenny McKenzie angled drive into the side-netting before Country keeper Maclean did brilliantly to smother a point-blank Liam Shewan effort.

With three minutes to go, Nairn were reduced to 10 men when substitute Ciaran Young saw red after picking up his second yellow card in quick succession.

Referee Lewis Brown incurred the wrath of the visiting support as, of the nine yellow cards he issued, seven of them went to County players, and another to assistant-manager David Hind.

After the game, Hind said: “I thought we started the game relatively well and had a few opportunities to get some quality balls into the box.

“Then they break up the field, get a decent cross in and Greg Morrison scored, although I thought our keeper, Dylan MacLean, could have done better.

“After that we took the game to them and got into some good positions, but a lack of quality at the right time let us down.”

Clachnacuddin 2-1 Keith

Clach just edged this encounter winning by the odd goal in three, the victory taking them up to 12th spot in the table.

All three goals came in the first half, with Keith finally ending a 485-minute goal drought.

Clach manager Jordan Macdonald said: “We deserved the three points, the amount of clear-cut chances we missed has been the story of our season.

“Our second half performance really wasn’t good enough, but Keith didn’t really trouble us.

“Their goal in the first half was a deflection and I don’t think my goalie (Daniel Rae) had a save to make.

“We’re delighted to win, it’s a welcome three points and makes it three wins in a row at home.”

Keith played their part in an end to end first half. They fell behind with 17 minutes played, Lewis Mackenzie cutting in from the right wing to curl the ball into the top corner.

They stuck to their task though and equalised in the 36th minute, recent signing Gavin Elphinstone ending a driving run with his deflected shot landing in the net.

Barely five minutes later came the winning goal. Clach were awarded a free kick out on the left wing and when it was swung in, central defender Gary Warren got in first to quickly stab home from 12 yards.

Keith manager Craig Ewan said: “We are absolutely gutted, I don’t really understand how we lost that game.

“It was one-way traffic in the second half, we’ve had shots, the goalie’s had saves, we’ve hit the bar and we’ve had shots wide.

“We did everything but score.

“I don’t think in my time at Keith I’ve seen us create so many chances in a half, and to come away with nothing is a hard one to take.”

 

