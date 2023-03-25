Highland League: Five-star Grady McGrath helps Brechin City thrash Wick Academy 10-0

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Five-star Grady McGrath helps Brechin City thrash Wick Academy 10-0

Title-challengers run riot in thumping depleted Scorries

By Jamie Durent
Brechin City striker Grady McGrath was in lethal form against Wick Academy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Brechin City striker Grady McGrath was in lethal form against Wick Academy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Grady McGrath produced a ruthless display of finishing as he rattled in five in Brechin City’s 10-0 demolition of Wick Academy.

Brechin, who beat Nairn County in midweek, offered no quarter to the Caithness side and ran riot at Glebe Park to keep up the pressure on Buckie Thistle at the top of the Breedon Highland League.

In addition to McGrath’s exploits, Marc Scott and Kieran Inglis both scored twice and Ewan Loudon also got his name on the scoresheet.

Brechin City striker Grady McGrath is congratulated after scoring the second against Wick Academy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Brechin City striker Grady McGrath is congratulated after scoring the second against Wick Academy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

McGrath could have completed his second hat-trick of the afternoon in the second half but was denied from the penalty spot.

Brechin flew out of the traps with Scott in the thick of things early on.

The midfielder had an early penalty call waved off after he tangled with Ryan Campbell, however within four minutes he found the net after finishing well from Fraser Macleod’s through ball.

Euan Spark threatened a second shortly after and Botti Biabi headed over from six yards.

Wick had their trialist goalkeeper Billy Miller to thank for denying McGrath and Scott whipped a shot just past the far post in a wave of early Brechin pressure.

The home side were able to double their lead on 12 minutes though after calamitous Wick defending allowed McGrath to clip into an unguarded net.

Brechin City striker Grady McGrath clips in the second goal against Wick Academy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Brechin City striker Grady McGrath clips in the second goal against Wick Academy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The Scorries’ first sight of goal almost delivered a spectacular response, as Marc MacGregor let fly with a speculative effort from the left angle of the penalty area which cannoned off the post.

But the reprieve was short-lived as McGrath was played in and hammered the ball across goal into the top corner.

Former Dundee kid McGrath completed his hat-trick on 26 minutes with a close-range finish as Brechin put their depleted visitors to the sword.

It was five on 32 minutes and Scott delivered a sumptuous finish, cutting inside from the right and curling a left-footed strike inside the far post.

Scott was determined to complete his treble and angled a shot just over the bar before the interval.

Eight minutes into the second half Brechin – and McGrath – were at it again.

Jordon Northcott’s surging run played Loudon in and he flicked the ball on to McGrath, who finished well for his fourth despite Miller’s best efforts.

Brechin City midfielder Fraser Macleod escapes the challenge of Wick Academy player-boss Gary Manson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Brechin City midfielder Fraser Macleod escapes the challenge of Wick Academy player-boss Gary Manson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Loudon got his name on the scoresheet on the hour as Northcott’s deflected shot was parried into his path for him to turn home.

Another replacement, Calum Ferguson, twice came close to getting an eighth, sending one attempt just wide of the near post and then being denied by a point-blank save by Miller.

But the next goal did come from the resulting corner, as Loudon headed the ball back across the six-yard box for McGrath to crash in from two yards.

The Brechin hitman was kept out from the spot as he chased his sixth, following player-boss Gary Manson being penalised for handball. Miller sprung to his right to keep him out before blocking Northcott’s rebound with his feet.

Eight became nine on 76 minutes when Northcott’s cross from the right picked out Inglis and he lifted the ball over Miller.

Northcott hit the woodwork twice in the final 10 minutes and a Jamie Bain cross came back off the upright as Brechin pushed for double-figures.

The tenth came with two minutes remaining as Inglis met Bain’s free-kick and looped home a header.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Huntly FC goalkeeper Fraser Hobday. Image: Scott Baxter.
Huntly are 'on the up' and want to finish season strongly, says goalkeeper Fraser…
Wick Academy boss Gary Manson. Image: Jasperimage
Gary Manson thinks confidence crisis is major factor in Wick Academy's Highland League struggles…
Fraserburgh midfielder Logan Watt. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fraserburgh up the tempo after the interval to defeat Lossiemouth
Kane Winton is free to face Brora Rangers this weekend. Image: Jasperimage
SFA rescind red card shown to Banks o' Dee's Kane Winton - ruling officials…
Toni Jam has signed a new deal at Deveronvale. Image supplied by Deveronvale FC.
Toni Jam and Olek Dlugosz sign new deals for Deveronvale
The March 24 edition of the Highland League Weekly Friday preview show is out now - and, as always, you can watch it for free, right here!
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview ahead of action tonight and Saturday
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Wullie Marr
Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie wants to rebuild momentum ahead of next season
Watch Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights of Brechin City v Nairn County.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Brechin City v Nairn County highlights
Spain Park, the home of Banks o' Dee. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee confirm they will appeal Kane Winton red card for allegedly aiming…
Dee's Kane Winton. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee co-boss Josh Winton says ruling Kane Winton aimed bite at Formartine…

Most Read

1
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
2
Missing Finn Creaney (right) with dad Mark. Image: Creaney family
Finn Creaney’s father: ‘I’ve put my life on hold to search the Highland wilderness,…
3
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Picture shows; Lucy, Luna and Finn Creaney. Highlands. Supplied by Creaney family Date; Unknown
Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the…
4
Gothenburg Great John McMaster has revealed the tragedy which led to him growing up without his dad.
Big Interview: John McMaster survived early tragedy to become one of the Gothenburg greats
5
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while on drugs on three separate occasions. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen man avoids prison after ‘shocking’ dangerous driving episode
6
One of the cars involved in the collision is on its side after crashing through a garden wall. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline.
A92 crash: Four people taken to hospital following 17-vehicle crash near Newtonhill
7
Estabulo is ready to open in Aberdeen's Union Square shopping centre very soon. Image: Estabulo
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: Brazilian barbecue confirms Union Square opening date for Aberdeen
8
Ron Macdougall with his daughters (L2R) Karen Howard and Anna Walker at Mr Dun's barbers in Belmont Street. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Model secretly signs up for the Brave fashion show to surprise daughters who have…
9
The Pig's Wings has some delicious new items on the menu. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Talk of the Town: Ultra-modern Aberdeenshire farm shop, Westhill Thai bistro night and burgers…
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jordi Simpson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Brazen drug dealer caught dishing out heroin in broad daylight on Union Street

More from Press and Journal

It is understood the disturbance took place near Aberdeen bus station. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Man, 32, arrested following disturbance in Aberdeen city centre
More than 100 people gathered outside Marischal College in Aberdeen with homemade signs protesting the library closures. Image: DC Thomson.
'Libraries are about people': Protest held outside council headquarters in final push to save…
The line of cairns of Caisteal Dubh.
WALK THIS WAY: Perthshire's mysterious Black Castle
John Deere's German workforce gather to celebrate.
John Deere celebrates milestone with two millionth tractor
Hughie Mackenzie manages the Badanloch flock and is a familiar face at Lairg sales.
Decades of Cheviot breeding for Sutherland shepherd
Finlay Hunter stood overall champion with the best overwintered animal in the competition. Image: Melissa Irvine
Proud day for the next generation of young farmers
Tilly Munro pictured with her supreme champion tapped out by judge, Ian Grant. Image: Anne MacPherson
Ardgay young farmer dominates Dingwall overwintering
The clocks go forward tomorrow, spring is on its way, it's time for spring cleaning.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's spring, and I have sprung
Nature Watch: In search of the vampire plant
The Aurora apartments is getting its cladding replaced as part of a Scottish Government trial scheme. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen block of flats among first to get Grenfell-style cladding replaced

Editor's Picks

Most Commented