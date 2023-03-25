Highland League: Five-star Grady McGrath helps Brechin City thrash Wick Academy 10-0

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grady McGrath produced a ruthless display of finishing as he rattled in five in Brechin City’s 10-0 demolition of Wick Academy.

Brechin, who beat Nairn County in midweek, offered no quarter to the Caithness side and ran riot at Glebe Park to keep up the pressure on Buckie Thistle at the top of the Breedon Highland League.

In addition to McGrath’s exploits, Marc Scott and Kieran Inglis both scored twice and Ewan Loudon also got his name on the scoresheet.

McGrath could have completed his second hat-trick of the afternoon in the second half but was denied from the penalty spot.

Brechin flew out of the traps with Scott in the thick of things early on.

The midfielder had an early penalty call waved off after he tangled with Ryan Campbell, however within four minutes he found the net after finishing well from Fraser Macleod’s through ball.

Euan Spark threatened a second shortly after and Botti Biabi headed over from six yards.

Wick had their trialist goalkeeper Billy Miller to thank for denying McGrath and Scott whipped a shot just past the far post in a wave of early Brechin pressure.

The home side were able to double their lead on 12 minutes though after calamitous Wick defending allowed McGrath to clip into an unguarded net.

The Scorries’ first sight of goal almost delivered a spectacular response, as Marc MacGregor let fly with a speculative effort from the left angle of the penalty area which cannoned off the post.

But the reprieve was short-lived as McGrath was played in and hammered the ball across goal into the top corner.

Former Dundee kid McGrath completed his hat-trick on 26 minutes with a close-range finish as Brechin put their depleted visitors to the sword.

It was five on 32 minutes and Scott delivered a sumptuous finish, cutting inside from the right and curling a left-footed strike inside the far post.

Scott was determined to complete his treble and angled a shot just over the bar before the interval.

Eight minutes into the second half Brechin – and McGrath – were at it again.

Jordon Northcott’s surging run played Loudon in and he flicked the ball on to McGrath, who finished well for his fourth despite Miller’s best efforts.

Loudon got his name on the scoresheet on the hour as Northcott’s deflected shot was parried into his path for him to turn home.

Another replacement, Calum Ferguson, twice came close to getting an eighth, sending one attempt just wide of the near post and then being denied by a point-blank save by Miller.

But the next goal did come from the resulting corner, as Loudon headed the ball back across the six-yard box for McGrath to crash in from two yards.

The Brechin hitman was kept out from the spot as he chased his sixth, following player-boss Gary Manson being penalised for handball. Miller sprung to his right to keep him out before blocking Northcott’s rebound with his feet.

Eight became nine on 76 minutes when Northcott’s cross from the right picked out Inglis and he lifted the ball over Miller.

69’ GOOOAALLL CITY! GRADY’S FIFTH OF THE DAY 🤯 the striker makes it 8 for the day as he taps home another one from short range BCFC 8-0 WAFC pic.twitter.com/vdPrtfpnRI — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) March 25, 2023

Northcott hit the woodwork twice in the final 10 minutes and a Jamie Bain cross came back off the upright as Brechin pushed for double-figures.

The tenth came with two minutes remaining as Inglis met Bain’s free-kick and looped home a header.