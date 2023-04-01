League points and cup final places up for grabs as Inverurie Locos face Brora Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jamie Michie says cup final places as well as Breedon Highland League points are at stake when Inverurie Locos face Brora Rangers.

The Railwaymen welcome the Cattachs to Harlaw Park in their last fixture before the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final.

Midfielder Michie is keen to finish the league campaign strongly, but admits whoever plays this afternoon will also be trying to stake their claim for a starting spot in next Saturday’s showpiece.

The 31-year-old said: “We want to finish the league season strongly and try to pick up maximum points if we can, but we know it will be really tough against Brora.

“Last week against Turriff the manager made a few changes and I’m not sure if he might do the same again.

“Whoever plays will be desperate to play well, because it’s the cup final next week and everyone will want to play in that.

“Training has been really good and the boys are excited because the cup final has kept our season going and given us something huge to play for.”

Meanwhile, Brora striker Jordan MacRae is eager to try to improve their record against sides at the top end of the table.

The Cattachs are fourth, but in seven league matches against sides in the top six this season, they have taken only four points.

MacRae, 24, said: “We’ve not been at our best against the sides around us, we’ve let ourselves down, but it’s got to change at some point and hopefully this is the start.

“It’s hard to pinpoint anything specific in those games.

“Sometimes I feel like we’re giving the opposition goals and then, for us trying to score, it’s hard to break through.

“It’s our mistakes that seem to be costing us.”