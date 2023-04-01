League points and cup final places up for grabs as Inverurie Locos face Brora Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

League points and cup final places up for grabs as Inverurie Locos face Brora Rangers

The Railwaymen welcome the Cattachs to Harlaw Park in their last fixture before the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final.

By Callum Law
Jamie Michie says there's plenty to play for when Inverurie Locos take on Brora Rangers. Image: Jason Hedges
Jamie Michie says cup final places as well as Breedon Highland League points are at stake when Inverurie Locos face Brora Rangers.

Jamie Michie says cup final places as well as Breedon Highland League points are at stake when Inverurie Locos face Brora Rangers.

The Railwaymen welcome the Cattachs to Harlaw Park in their last fixture before the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final.

Midfielder Michie is keen to finish the league campaign strongly, but admits whoever plays this afternoon will also be trying to stake their claim for a starting spot in next Saturday’s showpiece.

The 31-year-old said: “We want to finish the league season strongly and try to pick up maximum points if we can, but we know it will be really tough against Brora.

“Last week against Turriff the manager made a few changes and I’m not sure if he might do the same again.

“Whoever plays will be desperate to play well, because it’s the cup final next week and everyone will want to play in that.

“Training has been really good and the boys are excited because the cup final has kept our season going and given us something huge to play for.”

Meanwhile, Brora striker Jordan MacRae is eager to try to improve their record against sides at the top end of the table.

Brora striker Jordan MacRae is keen to improve their record against sides at the top end of the league.

The Cattachs are fourth, but in seven league matches against sides in the top six this season, they have taken only four points.

MacRae, 24, said: “We’ve not been at our best against the sides around us, we’ve let ourselves down, but it’s got to change at some point and hopefully this is the start.

“It’s hard to pinpoint anything specific in those games.

“Sometimes I feel like we’re giving the opposition goals and then, for us trying to score, it’s hard to break through.

“It’s our mistakes that seem to be costing us.”

