Inverurie Locos shock Brechin City to reach Highland League Cup final

By Reporter
March 5, 2023, 5:00 pm
Inverurie Locos' Sam Burnett is mobbed after scoring his side's second goal. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos' Sam Burnett is mobbed after scoring his side's second goal. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Inverurie Locos defeated Brechin City 2-0 to reach their first GPH Merchants Builders Highland League Cup final for a decade.

Locos will meet Banks o’ Dee in the final of the competition on April 8 at Bellslea in Fraserburgh as they bid to win the trophy for the first time since 2009.

Brechin ran out 5-1 winners when the sides met at Glebe Park last month, but the Breedon Highland League title challengers produced a below-par performance.

Andy Low, the Locos boss, said: “A two-goal win but I honestly believe if there were to be more goals coming in the game, they would have come from us.

“We carried a threat throughout, we set the tempo in terms of our workrate, defensively and in attacking situations.

“To a man they were absolutely outstanding. They needed to be as Brechin are a top side, they’ve proved it throughout the season, but we matched them all over the park.

“The guys stuck to the game plan to invite our opponents on to us and catch them on the break as our front two, Sam Robertson and Robert Ward, would be pests and not give them a minute’s peace.

Brechin City goalkeeper Lenny Wilson in the thick of the action. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

“I’m delighted as they are a great group of players who work hard for each other.

“Our quietest performer was Andy Reid, that sums up the game.

“There will be competition for places in the weeks ahead.

“It’s a pity Cole Anderson and Johnny Smith are cup tied, but it gives our injured players the chance to battle back and push for places in the cup final squad.”

Locos went ahead on 21 minutes when Sam Robertson held off two defenders and lobbed the ball over goalkeeper Lenny Wilson.

Brechin were struggling to get into the game, but Kieran Inglis eventually forced Andy Reid into a save on the half time break.

Inverurie Locos’ Robert Ward and Brechin City’s Jamie Bain. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

The home side went 2-0 up after 50 minutes when a Jamie Michie cross was headed back into the danger zone for Sam Burnett to volley into the net from close range.

Wilson prevented a third nine minutes later with an acrobatic save to thwart Calum Dingwall.

Five minutes from time Wilson upended home captain Greg Mitchell in the box, but Dingwall slipped stepping up to take the penalty with his effort ruled out for kicking the ball twice.

Brechin boss Andy Kirk said: “It was abysmal, senior players in that dressing room not performing well.

“We were carrying about six or seven players, you can’t get away with that.

“The players have a responsibility to pick themselves up for Wednesday’s home game against Fraserburgh.”

 

 

