Buckie Thistle look to maintain impressive home record in pursuit of Highland League title

The Jags welcome Formartine United to Victoria Park having not lost a league game at the venue since August 2019.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart hopes they can get the better of Formartine United

It is approaching four years since Buckie Thistle lost a Breedon Highland League game at Victoria Park – and Graeme Stewart is desperate to extend the record as they chase the title.

The table-topping Jags host Formartine United this afternoon before facing Brechin City at home next weekend.

Four points from those two fixtures will win the league for Buckie and Stewart hopes to add to their impressive Victoria Park record in pursuit of glory.

Thistle last lost a league game at home on August 17 2019, a run of 43 matches (44 if you include Fort William’s ‘home’ game against the Moray side last season which was played at Victoria Park).

Manager Stewart said: “It’s outstanding and that should give us confidence for the last two games, albeit we’re playing two of the best teams in the league.

“I know both teams can get results against us and, if we’re off it all and don’t play to our capabilities, then we won’t win.

“We need to be focused and do what we’ve done all season at home, which is play on the front foot, keep the ball and try to build attacks.

Buckie and Formartine have clashed three times already this season.

“I’m impressed with Formartine and they won’t make it easy, they’re a top quality Highland League team and we’ll have to be at our best to get a result.

“I think Stuart Anderson is doing a terrific job, they’re fit and organised and have loads of ability in their side.

“Win, lose or draw against Formartine, we’ll still have a chance on the last day of the season.

“But we want to keep the pressure on. We’re at home where we’ve got a good record and we want to keep winning.”

United look to prove their worth

Formartine boss Stuart Anderson is looking forward to the challenge of facing Buckie.

The Pitmedden side were unbeaten in 2023 prior to last weekend’s loss at Brora.

The sides have met three times this term: United won the first encounter on penalties in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup, with the Jags prevailing in the reverse league fixture and the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

He added: “It will be a very difficult game, they’ve been excellent over the course of the season.

“It’s a game we’re looking forward to and it will be a good test for us.

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson has been preparing his team to face Buckie.

“I think our team has got a different outlook (from the last time they played Buckie) because we’ve signed a number of players since then.

“I wouldn’t say we were a different team, but we have got some different personnel since we last played Buckie.

“I think every game’s important as a manager or a player.

“For a player, it’s an opportunity to go and put in a good performance and I’m sure our boys will be wanting to do that.

“It will be a good game for our players to be involved in. We know it will be difficult, but as a player you want to be involved in games like this.

“For any player at any level, every time you pull on the jersey, you’ve got to go out prove your worth.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere in the Highland League, Banks o’ Dee face Strathspey Thistle at Spain Park.

Darryn Kelly faces a fitness test for the Aberdeen side, with Neale Allan, Marc Young and Kyle Willox still missing.

The Grantown Jags will be looking to bounce back after a midweek loss to Keith.

Brora Rangers, who have signed James Wallace on a contract extension until the summer of 2025, face Huntly at Dudgeon Park.

The Black and Golds are without Michael Clark, Ross Still, Alex Thoirs, Callum Lamb and Max Berton.

Deveronvale are missing Sam Bashua, Robbie Allan, Rogan Read and Ben Allan for Wick Academy’s visit to Princess Royal Park.

Keith – who are unbeaten in their last four games – welcome back James Brownie and Kieran Yeats for their clash with Inverurie Locos at Kynoch Park. The Railwaymen remain in pole position to finish sixth.

