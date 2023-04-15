Buckie net 90th minute winner to beat Formartine and stay four points clear at top of the Highland League

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Title-chasing Buckie Thistle retain their four-point advantage at the top of the Breedon Highland League after beating Formartine United 1-0 at Victoria Park.

In a tight contest the Jags netted a 90th minute winner which appeared to be forced home by substitute Kyle MacLeod.

With Buckie winning and Brechin City doing likewise – 2-1 against Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park – it means the Hedgemen need to avoid defeat against Keith at Kynoch Park on Wednesday to set up a last day showdown to decide the champions next Saturday at Victoria Park.

Entertaining first period

Formartine almost took the lead inside the first 25 seconds. Graeme Rodger found Julian Wade on the right side of the area and his shot squirmed through the hands of Buckie goalkeeper Lee Herbert, who recovered to gather before the ball crossed the line.

It was nervy start for Herbert who was back between the posts after on-loan Balint Demus was recalled by parent club Cove Rangers.

The Jags’ first effort came in the fifth minute with Josh Peters shooting straight at Ewen Macdonald from 20 yards.

It was an open encounter and the home side had the next effort with Joe McCabe’s dipping drive from 25 yards whistling just over.

After quarter of an hour Formartine should have taken the lead. Aaron Norris robbed Cohen Ramsay on the right side and his low cross was perfect for Wade at the back post, but from inside the six-yard box the prolific striker fired wide.

Play kept flowing from end to end with neither side really gaining the upper hand, people within Victoria Park were also keep an eye on score at Grant Street Park where Buckie’s challengers for the title Brechin City were playing Clachnacuddin.

In the 37th minute United goalkeeper Macdonald made a superb save to keep the scores level, flying to his left to tip away Sam Pugh’s header from Andrew MacAskill’s left-wing free-kick.

From the corner which followed Max Barry sent a half-volley narrowly over from the edge of the area.

Three minutes later Johnny Crawford headed home a Kevin Hanratty corner, but referee Gordon Morrison disallowed it for a foul on Herbert.

At the other end Jack Murray’s header from MacAskill’s corner was easy for Macdonald.

Will breakthrough come?

Two minutes into the second period Peters had the ball in the net for Buckie, but he was flagged offside.

The contest became scrappier in the second period with chances at a premium. Marcus Goodall lifted a shot over from 20 yards just after the hour mark, but that aside efforts at goal were few and far between.

In the 71st minute Joe McCabe conceded a free-kick in a dangerous area, but sub Daniel Park’s low attempt from the edge of the box was straight at Herbert.

Three minutes later the woodwork denied Buckie, Ramsay burst down the left and picked out Barry, but his blast from 12 yards smacked the face of the crossbar.

With 78 minutes on the clock Pugh dragged a volley wide from sub Scott Adams’ lay-off as Thistle tried to ramp up the pressure.

Two minutes later sub Kyle MacLeod headed inches over from MacAskill’s free-kick on the right.

In the 82nd minute Formartine cut have made more of a raid forward when Paul Campbell raced in behind before being forced wide by McCabe.

Murray was next to have an attempt but a header from MacAskill’s corner dropped on to the roof of the net.

Up the other end Stuart Smith charged down the left and found Campbell with a cross, but his looping header was straight Herbert.

On 88 minutes again the goal frame denied the Jags. MacLeod’s looping header came down on to the bar with goalkeeper Macdonald scrambling and after a stramash McCabe fired over from close range.

But in the 90th minute Buckie did finally make the breakthrough. MacAskill’s inswinging corner from the left was met by MacLeod and although his header was saved by Macdonald, MacLeod forced home the rebound to spark bedlam inside Victoria Park.