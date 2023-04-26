Ross Tokely wants his final year as a footballer to end with Nairn County trophy glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Tokely wants his final year as a footballer to end with Nairn County trophy glory

The defender is still enjoying his football at Station Park and wants to round off next season - which he plans to be his final campaign - with silverware at the age of 45.

By Paul Chalk
Ross Tokely still has one more season left at Nairn County.
Ross Tokely still has one more season left at Nairn County.

Ross Tokely ended the season with two personal accolades at Nairn County – now he’s eyeing one final year as a player where the club lands silverware.

When the experienced former Caley Thistle star moved from St Duthus in the North Caledonian League last October, the Station Park side were flirting with the lower end of the Highland League.

The 44-year-old, who played a record-breaking 589 games for Caley Thistle, helped Nairn round off their campaign at the weekend with a 3-2 victory at Deveronvale. 

That result lifted Nairn into seventh place in the Highland League table and just four points shy of Inverurie Locos above them.

Tokely’s part in the team’s rise up the division since Steven Mackay took over as manager mid-season was recognised as he walked off with the players’ and supporters’ player of the season awards.

The improvement shown throughout the squad has made it a good season for Tokely, with the personal prizes the icing on the cake.

He said: “I was surprised and delighted to win both awards. I was just delighted to come to the club and make an impact and help the team.

“It’s not just be about me. It has been about everyone improving their game as the season has progressed. We’ve had a good run and we finished where we wanted to be, so it was a good way to round off the season with the win on Saturday.

“I probably enjoyed it more than I thought I would and that’s not in any way being disrespectful to the club, which is run really well. I have been impressed by everything at Nairn County.

“I’m happy to make an impact, but also enjoy my football at my latter stages, which is really good.”

Final season looming for Tokely

Player/manager Steven Mackay has helped Tokely keep razor-sharp for the Wee County and, such has been the success this season, there are already targets in place for season 2023/24.

Tokely added: “I wanted to enjoy my time at Nairn and Steven Mackay and his staff are very supportive of me.

“I do a lot of running (away from the club), so it’s hard to also train, but every Saturday and matchday I’ve given my all.

“I signed up for another season and I’d think that would probably be my last year. I’d like to help the club win a trophy and finish as high as we can in the Highland League.

“We will see how the body holds up – it’s feeling good so far and it would be good to play until I’m 45.”

Prizes for Gethins and top fan Donald

Striker Conor Gethins, after scoring 14 goals this season and breaking the 200-mark for the Nairn overall, was the first-team top-scorer prize-winner, claiming the Ian Gordon Trophy.

Sam Gordon was the young player of the year award winner, while Donald Wilson won the club’s first fan of the season prize.

