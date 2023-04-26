Ross Tokely wants his final year as a footballer to end with Nairn County trophy glory

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross Tokely ended the season with two personal accolades at Nairn County – now he’s eyeing one final year as a player where the club lands silverware.

When the experienced former Caley Thistle star moved from St Duthus in the North Caledonian League last October, the Station Park side were flirting with the lower end of the Highland League.

The 44-year-old, who played a record-breaking 589 games for Caley Thistle, helped Nairn round off their campaign at the weekend with a 3-2 victory at Deveronvale.

That result lifted Nairn into seventh place in the Highland League table and just four points shy of Inverurie Locos above them.

Tokely’s part in the team’s rise up the division since Steven Mackay took over as manager mid-season was recognised as he walked off with the players’ and supporters’ player of the season awards.

The improvement shown throughout the squad has made it a good season for Tokely, with the personal prizes the icing on the cake.

He said: “I was surprised and delighted to win both awards. I was just delighted to come to the club and make an impact and help the team.

“It’s not just be about me. It has been about everyone improving their game as the season has progressed. We’ve had a good run and we finished where we wanted to be, so it was a good way to round off the season with the win on Saturday.

Our Player of the Year awards were presented last night following the team's return from beating Deveronvale in Banff. The Nairn County Supporters' Player of the Year 2022/23 is Ross Tokely 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/Yba8Ld4Vhy — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) April 23, 2023

“I probably enjoyed it more than I thought I would and that’s not in any way being disrespectful to the club, which is run really well. I have been impressed by everything at Nairn County.

“I’m happy to make an impact, but also enjoy my football at my latter stages, which is really good.”

Final season looming for Tokely

Player/manager Steven Mackay has helped Tokely keep razor-sharp for the Wee County and, such has been the success this season, there are already targets in place for season 2023/24.

Tokely added: “I wanted to enjoy my time at Nairn and Steven Mackay and his staff are very supportive of me.

“I do a lot of running (away from the club), so it’s hard to also train, but every Saturday and matchday I’ve given my all.

“I signed up for another season and I’d think that would probably be my last year. I’d like to help the club win a trophy and finish as high as we can in the Highland League.

“We will see how the body holds up – it’s feeling good so far and it would be good to play until I’m 45.”

Prizes for Gethins and top fan Donald

Striker Conor Gethins, after scoring 14 goals this season and breaking the 200-mark for the Nairn overall, was the first-team top-scorer prize-winner, claiming the Ian Gordon Trophy.

Sam Gordon was the young player of the year award winner, while Donald Wilson won the club’s first fan of the season prize.

Donald attends both home & away matches, posting his match updates on the Balblair Road Banter Facebook Group. At home games he sells 50/50 tickets. Donald also led on resurrecting the Ground Improvement Fund amongst all help he does with the club like ground repairs. https://t.co/oo1xITGwev — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) April 23, 2023