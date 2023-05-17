Delight for Nairn County boss Steven Mackay as striker Conor Gethins pens new deal

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nairn County’s second top scorer of all time – Conor Gethins – has signed a deal to keep him at the Highland League club next season.

The 39-year-old former Ross County, Stirling Albion, Forfar Athletic, Finn Harps, Galway United and Peterhead player, broke the 200-goal milestone in April, placing him only behind legendary goal-grabber Davy Johnston, who hit 286 goals in 279 games.

Gethins, who has been playing for amateur side Avoch in recent weeks, has opted to continue his long association with the club which finished seventh in the SHFL last month.

Manager Steven Mackay was thrilled to secure the services of the proven scorer for another campaign.

He said: “I am delighted that Conor has agreed to extend his stay with us into the new season.

📝The second top goalscorer in our history, Conor Gethins, has agreed a new contract to remain with us next season. All the details here 👇https://t.co/CJGLv2Onrv#ncfc #nairncounty #ItsaNairnThing pic.twitter.com/FgzdgJ0RzQ — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) May 17, 2023

“He is an experienced member of the squad and his knowhow and goalscoring abilities will be important if we are to reach our targets next season.

“We have agreed to let Conor play with Avoch in the Inverness Amateur League over the summer to keep himself ticking over, and we look forward to welcoming him back for the start of pre-season training along with the rest of the squad in a month’s time.”

Gethins is in his second spell with the Wee County and reached 200 club goals against Keith on April 1.

He followed that up with strikes in the wins over Clachnacuddin, Turriff United and Deveronvale to end the season with a total of 203 goals.

After winning back-to-back Highland League Player of the Year awards, he moved on to Formartine United in 2016 and after five years at North Lodge, he returned to Station Park in 2021.