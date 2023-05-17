Delight for Nairn County boss Steven Mackay as striker Conor Gethins pens new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Delight for Nairn County boss Steven Mackay as striker Conor Gethins pens new deal

The 39-year-old forward signs a one-year contract with the Station Park club as he seeks to add to his 203-goal haul.

By Paul Chalk
Conor Gethins, right, in action for Nairn County against Buckie Thistle.
Conor Gethins, right, in action for Nairn County against Buckie Thistle.

Nairn County’s second top scorer of all time – Conor Gethins – has signed a deal to keep him at the Highland League club next season.

The 39-year-old former Ross County, Stirling Albion, Forfar Athletic, Finn Harps, Galway United and Peterhead player, broke the 200-goal milestone in April, placing him only behind legendary goal-grabber Davy Johnston, who hit 286 goals in 279 games.

Gethins, who has been playing for amateur side Avoch in recent weeks, has opted to continue his long association with the club which finished seventh in the SHFL last month.

Manager Steven Mackay was thrilled to secure the services of the proven scorer for another campaign.

He said: “I am delighted that Conor has agreed to extend his stay with us into the new season.

“He is an experienced member of the squad and his knowhow and goalscoring abilities will be important if we are to reach our targets next season.

“We have agreed to let Conor play with Avoch in the Inverness Amateur League over the summer to keep himself ticking over, and we look forward to welcoming him back for the start of pre-season training along with the rest of the squad in a month’s time.”

Gethins is in his second spell with the Wee County and reached 200 club goals against Keith on April 1.

He followed that up with strikes in the wins over Clachnacuddin, Turriff United and Deveronvale to end the season with a total of 203 goals.

After winning back-to-back Highland League Player of the Year awards, he moved on to Formartine United in 2016 and after five years at North Lodge, he returned to Station Park in 2021.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]