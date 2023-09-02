Alan Kerr upbeat as Strathspey Thistle search for points against Nairn County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Highland League

Alan Kerr upbeat as Strathspey Thistle search for points against Nairn County

The Grantown Jags face the Wee County at Station Park with both looking to get off the mark in the Breedon Highland League.

By Callum Law
Alan Kerr, right, pictured in action for Strathspey Thistle is set to face Nairn County.
Alan Kerr believes the signs are positive for Strathspey Thistle this season and hopes to show why against Nairn County today.

The Grantown Jags travel to Station Park having failed to pick up any points in their first four Breedon Highland League fixtures.

However, they did win last weekend against Lossiemouth in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Last season Strathspey finished 14 points adrift at the bottom of the Highland League, but Kerr is upbeat about their prospects for this term.

The 30-year-old said: “We’ve definitely had a big boost in terms of confidence this season compared to last season.

“I know we’ve lost games, but we feel we’ve been more competitive and we haven’t been getting turned over the same.

“If we can stay in games as long as possible, we believe we can shock a few teams.

“Nairn will be trying to get going in the league, like ourselves, and we expect a very tricky game.

Alan Kerr, left, wins a header in Strathspey’s North of Scotland Cup tie against Forres Mechanics in midweek.

“But we’re hopeful we can impose ourselves on the game and get a result.

“If we could pick up our first points in the league, it would be a big thing and would give us something to build on.”

In recent times Kerr, formerly a striker, has been playing in central defence for Strathspey.

He added: “I enjoy playing at the back and we’ve got good young players with more energy to play upfront.

“You see the whole game in front of you and I like the challenge.”

Wee County also in points hunt

Like Strathspey, Nairn have yet to pick up a point in the league – although they defeated Lossiemouth 3-2 in the North of Scotland Cup on Wednesday night.

Manager Steven Mackay was encouraged by that display, but would like to see his team sharpen up defensively after letting a two-goal lead slip against the Coasters.

He said: “We knew when the fixtures came out it was always going to be tough.

“Three of our first five games were Brora, Banks o’ Dee and Brechin.

Nairn County manager Steven Mackay is looking forward to facing Strathspey.

“Strathspey have brought a few players in and they had a really good win against Lossiemouth last week.

“We will take nothing for granted – we don’t have that luxury.

“If we play like we did on Wednesday, going forward, we will create problems for them.

“I’d say defensively, we need to be a bit smarter. We cannot give teams the opportunity to get back into games.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, in the Highland League, Brora Rangers could hand a debut to Alex Cooper when Inverurie Locos visit Dudgeon Park.

The Railwaymen are without Liam Morrison and Sam Burnett due to injury, while Nathan Meres is suspended.

Leaders Buckie Thistle and third-placed Huntly put their unbeaten league records on the line at Victoria Park.

Lewis Crosbie is a doubt for the Black and Golds and Zander Jack is out.

Keith are missing Ethan Smith, Matthew Tough, Joey Wilson, Liam Duncan and loanee Jordan Lynch – who’s ineligible to play against his parent club – for the clash with Formartine United at Kynoch Park.

The Pitmedden side are set to be without Johnny Crawford, Kieran Adams, Rhys Thomas, Graeme Rodger and Dylan Lobban.

Rothes are missing Alan Pollock, Aidan Wilson, Kyle Whyte and Iain Mackenzie for their game against champions Brechin City at Mackessack Park.

Wick Academy will look to bounce back from their 0-8 North of Scotland Cup defeat in midweek when Turriff United visit Harmsworth Park.

Murray Cormack, Fergus Alberts, Keir Smith, Liam Strachan, Neil Gauld, James Chalmers and Rory Brown are out for Turra.

Jevan Anderson is suspended for Banks o’ Dee’s game against Lossiemouth at Spain Park, with the Coasters still searching for their first win of the season.

