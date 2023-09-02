Alan Kerr upbeat as Strathspey Thistle search for points against Nairn County

Alan Kerr believes the signs are positive for Strathspey Thistle this season and hopes to show why against Nairn County today.

The Grantown Jags travel to Station Park having failed to pick up any points in their first four Breedon Highland League fixtures.

However, they did win last weekend against Lossiemouth in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Last season Strathspey finished 14 points adrift at the bottom of the Highland League, but Kerr is upbeat about their prospects for this term.

The 30-year-old said: “We’ve definitely had a big boost in terms of confidence this season compared to last season.

“I know we’ve lost games, but we feel we’ve been more competitive and we haven’t been getting turned over the same.

“If we can stay in games as long as possible, we believe we can shock a few teams.

“Nairn will be trying to get going in the league, like ourselves, and we expect a very tricky game.

“But we’re hopeful we can impose ourselves on the game and get a result.

“If we could pick up our first points in the league, it would be a big thing and would give us something to build on.”

In recent times Kerr, formerly a striker, has been playing in central defence for Strathspey.

He added: “I enjoy playing at the back and we’ve got good young players with more energy to play upfront.

“You see the whole game in front of you and I like the challenge.”

Wee County also in points hunt

Like Strathspey, Nairn have yet to pick up a point in the league – although they defeated Lossiemouth 3-2 in the North of Scotland Cup on Wednesday night.

Manager Steven Mackay was encouraged by that display, but would like to see his team sharpen up defensively after letting a two-goal lead slip against the Coasters.

He said: “We knew when the fixtures came out it was always going to be tough.

“Three of our first five games were Brora, Banks o’ Dee and Brechin.

“Strathspey have brought a few players in and they had a really good win against Lossiemouth last week.

“We will take nothing for granted – we don’t have that luxury.

“If we play like we did on Wednesday, going forward, we will create problems for them.

“I’d say defensively, we need to be a bit smarter. We cannot give teams the opportunity to get back into games.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, in the Highland League, Brora Rangers could hand a debut to Alex Cooper when Inverurie Locos visit Dudgeon Park.

The Railwaymen are without Liam Morrison and Sam Burnett due to injury, while Nathan Meres is suspended.

Leaders Buckie Thistle and third-placed Huntly put their unbeaten league records on the line at Victoria Park.

Lewis Crosbie is a doubt for the Black and Golds and Zander Jack is out.

Keith are missing Ethan Smith, Matthew Tough, Joey Wilson, Liam Duncan and loanee Jordan Lynch – who’s ineligible to play against his parent club – for the clash with Formartine United at Kynoch Park.

The Pitmedden side are set to be without Johnny Crawford, Kieran Adams, Rhys Thomas, Graeme Rodger and Dylan Lobban.

Rothes are missing Alan Pollock, Aidan Wilson, Kyle Whyte and Iain Mackenzie for their game against champions Brechin City at Mackessack Park.

Wick Academy will look to bounce back from their 0-8 North of Scotland Cup defeat in midweek when Turriff United visit Harmsworth Park.

Murray Cormack, Fergus Alberts, Keir Smith, Liam Strachan, Neil Gauld, James Chalmers and Rory Brown are out for Turra.

Jevan Anderson is suspended for Banks o’ Dee’s game against Lossiemouth at Spain Park, with the Coasters still searching for their first win of the season.