North clubs discover Scottish Cup second round opponents

Six Breedon Highland League sides will face SPFL opposition in the Scottish Cup following the draw for the second round.

The 11 Highland League clubs that progressed through round one on Saturday as well as League Two sides Peterhead and Elgin City have discovered their opponents for round two.

Former Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Aberdeen midfielder Paul Sheerin conducted the draw with the ties to be played on the weekend of Saturday October 28.

The Blue Toon will welcome Clachnacuddin to Balmoor, while Elgin will travel to Perth to face Wick Academy’s conquerors Jeanfield Swifts.

Brora Rangers have been paired with League Two side Stenhousemuir at Ochilview and Banks o’ Dee face fourth tier Dumbarton away from home.

Highland League champions Brechin City will take on The Spartans, who defeated them in last season’s pyramid play-off, at Glebe Park.

Fraserburgh will host League Two outfit Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic at Bellslea, in a rematch following their pyramid play-off clash in 20222.

Huntly are the other side to take on SPFL opponents with Forfar Athletic visiting Christie Park.

There will be at least one Highland League side in the third round after Forres Mechanics drew Buckie Thistle at Mosset Park.

Deveronvale welcome Broxburn Athletic – who defeated Nairn County in round one – to Princess Royal Park, while Formartine United have home advantage against Clydebank.

Turriff United are away from home against Scottish Junior Cup champions Cumnock.

Full draw

The Scottish Cup second round draw is as follows: