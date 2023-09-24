North clubs discover Scottish Cup second round opponents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

North clubs discover Scottish Cup second round opponents

The draw for round two of the national tournament saw Peterhead, Elgin City and 11 Breedon Highland League clubs pulled out of the hat.

By Callum Law
The draw has been made for the second round of the Scottish Cup.
The draw has been made for the second round of the Scottish Cup.

Six Breedon Highland League sides will face SPFL opposition in the Scottish Cup following the draw for the second round.

The 11 Highland League clubs that progressed through round one on Saturday as well as League Two sides Peterhead and Elgin City have discovered their opponents for round two.

Former Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Aberdeen midfielder Paul Sheerin conducted the draw with the ties to be played on the weekend of Saturday October 28.

The Blue Toon will welcome Clachnacuddin to Balmoor, while Elgin will travel to Perth to face Wick Academy’s conquerors Jeanfield Swifts.

Brora Rangers have been paired with League Two side Stenhousemuir at Ochilview and Banks o’ Dee face fourth tier Dumbarton away from home.

Highland League champions Brechin City will take on The Spartans, who defeated them in last season’s pyramid play-off, at Glebe Park.

Fraserburgh will host League Two outfit Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic at Bellslea, in a rematch following their pyramid play-off clash in 20222.

Huntly are the other side to take on SPFL opponents with Forfar Athletic visiting Christie Park.

There will be at least one Highland League side in the third round after Forres Mechanics drew Buckie Thistle at Mosset Park.

Deveronvale welcome Broxburn Athletic  – who defeated Nairn County in round one – to Princess Royal Park, while Formartine United have home advantage against Clydebank.

Turriff United are away from home against Scottish Junior Cup champions Cumnock.

Full draw

The Scottish Cup second round draw is as follows:

  • Civil Service Strollers v Stranraer
  • University of Stirling/Albion Rovers v St Andrews United
  • Stenhousemuir v Brora Rangers
  • Cumnock Juniors v Turriff United
  • Kilwinning Rangers v Cowdenbeath
  • Peterhead v Clachnacuddin
  • Deveronvale v Broxburn Athletic
  • Forres Mechanics v Buckie Thistle
  • Dumbarton v Banks o’ Dee
  • Dunbar United v East Fife
  • Fraserburgh v Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic
  • Tranent v East Kilbride
  • Formartine United v Clydebank
  • Beith Juniors v Broomhill
  • Brechin City v The Spartans
  • Jeanfield Swifts v Elgin City
  • Musselburgh Athletic v Clyde
  • Luncarty v Bo’ness United
  • Huntly v Forfar Athletic
  • Pollok v Gala Fairydean Rovers

More from Highland League

The draw has been made for the second round of the Scottish Cup.
Scottish Cup: Huntly, Formartine United, Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh record first round victories
The draw has been made for the second round of the Scottish Cup.
Scottish Cup: Defeats for Lossiemouth, Keith, Wick Academy, Nairn County and Strathspey Thistle
The draw has been made for the second round of the Scottish Cup.
Scottish Cup: Brora put Berwick to the sword; Clach beat Inverurie for first win…
Ewan Clark in action for Turriff United
Scottish Cup: Turriff United, Banks o' Dee and Brechin City progress to second round
The draw has been made for the second round of the Scottish Cup.
Scottish Cup: Craig Stewart hails Deveronvale's character after thrilling win against Culter
The draw has been made for the second round of the Scottish Cup.
Scottish Cup: Deveronvale win cup classic against Culter
The draw has been made for the second round of the Scottish Cup.
Scottish Cup: Buckie Thistle look to get back on the goal trail
North clubs discover Scottish Cup second round opponents
Paul Brindle looks for another Scottish Cup buzz with Brora Rangers
The draw has been made for the second round of the Scottish Cup.
Culter look to make Scottish Cup impression against Deveronvale
The draw has been made for the second round of the Scottish Cup.
Banks o' Dee look for cup run after last term's disappointment