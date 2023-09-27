Fraserburgh’s Jamie Beagrie pleased work change is making him available for more games ahead of Keith clash

Jamie Beagrie hopes Fraserburgh will see the benefit of a change in his work circumstances.

Since 2010, the midfielder, who can also play in defence, has balanced playing football with working offshore.

However, a change in role means Beagrie, who is set to be involved when the Broch face Keith at Kynoch Park in the Breedon Highland League tonight, is likely to be onshore for the rest of the season.

The 32-year-old said “It makes a massive difference for me – sometimes I’ve come back from offshore on a Tuesday and played on a Wednesday, and it’s tough.

“When you’re coming and going you’re never fully match-fit and it’s the first time in 13 years I’ve had a steady period onshore.

“Hopefully that allows me to be fitter and produce better performances for the team.

NEXT FIXTURE:

🗓 Wednesday 27th September 2023

🆚 @FraserburghFC

🏆Breedon Group plc Scottish Highland Football League

🏟Kynoch Park, Keith AB55 5EN

🕑 8pm Kick Off

🎟 £10 adults, £5 concessions#keithfc #maroons pic.twitter.com/4kHr185xPK — Keith Football Club (@KeithFC) September 25, 2023

“When you’re away it’s hard. You’re waiting on the result coming through on social media.

“If you lose, you’re gutted, and if you win, you’re chuffed. But you’re not quite part of it, because you’re not there.

“It’s good to be able to be part of it all the time now by being at home.”

Meanwhile, Keith boss Craig Ewen says he will make changes to his side as the Maroons look to bounce back from Saturday’s 5-2 Scottish Cup loss against Luncarty.

He added: “We’ve got to react in a positive manner. We know it will be a difficult game, but looking at ourselves we need to play 100 times better than we did on Saturday.

“There will be a number of changes. We can’t play how we did on Saturday and think that’s acceptable.

“There’s a number of boys who are desperate to get a chance – and they’ll be getting their chance.”