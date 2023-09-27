Fraserburgh’s Jamie Beagrie pleased work change is making him available for more games ahead of Keith clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Fraserburgh’s Jamie Beagrie pleased work change is making him available for more games ahead of Keith clash

For the last 13 years, the midfielder, who can also play in defence, has balanced football with working offshore.

By Callum Law
Jamie Beagrie, right, will be available for more Fraserburgh games after a chance in his work circumstances
Jamie Beagrie, right, will be available for more Fraserburgh games after a chance in his work circumstances

Jamie Beagrie hopes Fraserburgh will see the benefit of a change in his work circumstances.

Since 2010, the midfielder, who can also play in defence, has balanced playing football with working offshore.

However, a change in role means Beagrie, who is set to be involved when the Broch face Keith at Kynoch Park in the Breedon Highland League tonight, is likely to be onshore for the rest of the season.

The 32-year-old said “It makes a massive difference for me – sometimes I’ve come back from offshore on a Tuesday and played on a Wednesday, and it’s tough.

“When you’re coming and going you’re never fully match-fit and it’s the first time in 13 years I’ve had a steady period onshore.

“Hopefully that allows me to be fitter and produce better performances for the team.

“When you’re away it’s hard. You’re waiting on the result coming through on social media.

“If you lose, you’re gutted, and if you win, you’re chuffed. But you’re not quite part of it, because you’re not there.

“It’s good to be able to be part of it all the time now by being at home.”

Meanwhile, Keith boss Craig Ewen says he will make changes to his side as the Maroons look to bounce back from Saturday’s 5-2 Scottish Cup loss against Luncarty.

Keith manager Craig Ewen was disappointed by their weekend defeat.

He added: “We’ve got to react in a positive manner. We know it will be a difficult game, but looking at ourselves we need to play 100 times better than we did on Saturday.

“There will be a number of changes. We can’t play how we did on Saturday and think that’s acceptable.

“There’s a number of boys who are desperate to get a chance – and they’ll be getting their chance.”

More from Highland League

Jamie Beagrie, right, will be available for more Fraserburgh games after a chance in his work circumstances
Banks o' Dee look to reproduce scoring form against Brechin City
Jamie Beagrie, right, will be available for more Fraserburgh games after a chance in his work circumstances
Rothes boss Ross Jack looks for spark in North of Scotland Cup
Jamie Beagrie, right, will be available for more Fraserburgh games after a chance in his work circumstances
Referees encourage new faces to pick up the whistle in bid to meet fixture…
Jamie Beagrie, right, will be available for more Fraserburgh games after a chance in his work circumstances
Steven MacDonald disappointed with Highland League Cup changes as Forres Mechanics go nine weeks…
Jamie MacLellan celebrating on the pitch for Deveronvale.
Deveronvale's Jamie MacLellan looking up after Scottish Cup victory
Jamie Beagrie, right, will be available for more Fraserburgh games after a chance in his work circumstances
North clubs discover Scottish Cup second round opponents
Jamie Beagrie, right, will be available for more Fraserburgh games after a chance in his work circumstances
Scottish Cup: Huntly, Formartine United, Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh record first round victories
Jamie Beagrie, right, will be available for more Fraserburgh games after a chance in his work circumstances
Scottish Cup: Defeats for Lossiemouth, Keith, Wick Academy, Nairn County and Strathspey Thistle
Jamie Beagrie, right, will be available for more Fraserburgh games after a chance in his work circumstances
Scottish Cup: Brora put Berwick to the sword; Clach beat Inverurie for first win…
Ewan Clark in action for Turriff United
Scottish Cup: Turriff United, Banks o' Dee and Brechin City progress to second round