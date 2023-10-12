Goalie Ewen Macdonald keen to keep contributing after 50th Formartine United shut-out

Goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald is targeting 100 after reaching 50 clean sheets for Formartine United.

The custodian reached the milestone thanks to Tuesday’s 1-0 win against Deveronvale in the first round of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

Macdonald joined the Pitmedden club in 2015 and has faced competition for the number one jersey from the likes of Andy Reid and Kevin Main.

But in recent seasons, the 27-year-old has made the position his own.

Macdonald said: “It’s taken me a fair while to get to 50 clean sheets, but I’m grateful to get the opportunity to play for the club and hopefully I can get 50 more.

“All the guys that have been here like Andy Reid and Kevin Main are guys that you learn from.

“When they were here, I learned a lot from them and right now I feel I’m playing well and I’m happy to be contributing to the team.”

Keeper showed his worth

Macdonald made a vital contribution to Formartine’s midweek win, pulling off an excellent stoppage-time save to prevent Innes McKay equalising for Deveronvale.

The victory continues United’s good start to the season. They are top of the Breedon Highland League and have also reached the second round of the Scottish Cup.

Macdonald added: “It was a stramash in the box and it was a snap-shot – luckily I was in the right position to make the save and we held on.

“When you’re playing for a club like Formartine at the top end of the league sometimes you can have spells where you’re not as involved.

“But you’ve got to keep your concentration for 90 minutes and I’m happy to contribute to the team in any way I can.

“We’ve started the season well, but there’s a long way to go.

“Nobody’s getting carried away. We’re just taking it game by game and seeing where it takes us.”