Goalie Ewen Macdonald keen to keep contributing after 50th Formartine United shut-out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Goalie Ewen Macdonald keen to keep contributing after 50th Formartine United shut-out

The custodian reached the landmark in Tuesday's 1-0 win against Deveronvale.

By Callum Law
Ewen Macdonald celebrating a penalty
Ewen Macdonald has kept 50 clean sheets for Formartine United

Goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald is targeting 100 after reaching 50 clean sheets for Formartine United.

The custodian reached the milestone thanks to Tuesday’s 1-0 win against Deveronvale in the first round of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

Macdonald joined the Pitmedden club in 2015 and has faced competition for the number one jersey from the likes of Andy Reid and Kevin Main.

But in recent seasons, the 27-year-old has made the position his own.

Macdonald said: “It’s taken me a fair while to get to 50 clean sheets, but I’m grateful to get the opportunity to play for the club and hopefully I can get 50 more.

“All the guys that have been here like Andy Reid and Kevin Main are guys that you learn from.

“When they were here, I learned a lot from them and right now I feel I’m playing well and I’m happy to be contributing to the team.”

Keeper showed his worth

Macdonald made a vital contribution to Formartine’s midweek win, pulling off an excellent stoppage-time save to prevent Innes McKay equalising for Deveronvale.

The victory continues United’s good start to the season. They are top of the Breedon Highland League and have also reached the second round of the Scottish Cup.

Macdonald added: “It was a stramash in the box and it was a snap-shot – luckily I was in the right position to make the save and we held on.

Formartine goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald catching the ball in front of the goal
Formartine goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald, in yellow, saves from Deveronvale’s Jamie MacLellan, right, during Tuesday’s game.

“When you’re playing for a club like Formartine at the top end of the league sometimes you can have spells where you’re not as involved.

“But you’ve got to keep your concentration for 90 minutes and I’m happy to contribute to the team in any way I can.

“We’ve started the season well, but there’s a long way to go.

“Nobody’s getting carried away. We’re just taking it game by game and seeing where it takes us.”

More from Highland League

Ewen Macdonald has kept 50 clean sheets for Formartine United
Turriff United advertise for new manager; Jamie Watt's time as interim Inverurie manager is…
Ewen Macdonald has kept 50 clean sheets for Formartine United
Clachnacuddin manager hunt nearing conclusion with Highland League referee among main contenders
Ewen Macdonald has kept 50 clean sheets for Formartine United
Watch free: Highland League Weekly preview - Will it be third time lucky for…
Ewen Macdonald has kept 50 clean sheets for Formartine United
Aberdeen coach Scott Anderson hopes Aberdeenshire Shield success can be valuable lesson for his…
Inverurie Locos' manager Jamie Watt
Jamie Watt hopes Inverurie Locos can keep building momentum after Aberdeenshire Shield win
Ewen Macdonald has kept 50 clean sheets for Formartine United
Banks o' Dee defeat Hermes 4-3 to book Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-final spot
Ewen Macdonald has kept 50 clean sheets for Formartine United
Honours even as Forres Mechanics come back to draw with Clachnacuddin in Highland League
Ewen Macdonald has kept 50 clean sheets for Formartine United
Aberdeen edge past holders Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire Shield
Ewen Macdonald has kept 50 clean sheets for Formartine United
Rothes move into top-half with victory over Strathspey Thistle
Ewen Macdonald has kept 50 clean sheets for Formartine United
Inverurie Locos beat Dyce in Aberdeenshire Shield first round

Conversation