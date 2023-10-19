Watch free now: Highland League Weekly preview – Huntly aim to keep up superb start at Forres Mechanics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Watch free now: Highland League Weekly preview – Huntly aim to keep up superb start at Forres Mechanics

The latest HLW preview show brings you the build-up to this Saturday's full Breedon Highland League card.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

The Highland League Weekly preview show is back (and completely free) with your look-ahead to the weekend’s Breedon Highland League fixtures – including Forres Mechanics v Huntly in main camera game action.

As well as filming at Mosset Park – as Allan Hale’s Huntly look to continue what has been a sterling start to the league season – we’ll also have cameras at Fraserburgh v Brora Rangers, two other sides you might say are title-contenders at this early juncture.

Of course, there is also build-up to the other seven games, predictions for our two highlights matches and another chance to win a Highland League Weekly mug or Crystal Paul tea-towel.

Highland League Weekly in association with Alexander Wallace Toyota, Elgin

Our show is supported by Alexander Wallace Toyota, Elgin.

If you’re looking for a new or used car, or already own a Toyota, they’re there to help you.

Find them at 3 Chanonry Road South, Elgin, IV30 6NG, or call 01343 548841.

You can find Alexander Wallace Toyota, Elgin online at: www.toyota.co.uk/dealers/alexanderwallace

Highland League Weekly is sponsored by Alexander Wallace Toyota, Elgin.

HLW – back for season 2023/24

Highland League Weekly has returned for a third season!

We will again be bringing The Press and Journal online subscribers highlights of two games every Monday night as part of our main show, which will also continue to bring you post-match interviews, analysis of all of the results, the latest news and features.

Again, like we have in the past two seasons, we will also be bringing P&J subscribers regular Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights/interviews from big midweek clashes.

Our weekly preview show is also back for the new campaign. Going live on Thursdays this season (rather than Fridays), it’s a short, sharp look ahead to the weekend fixture card.

Like last term, the preview show will be free to watch on our YouTube channel, the P&J website (visit our Highland League Weekly homepage) and on the HLW Twitter feed.

Keep up to date with HLW with our social media and newsletters

Just a reminder, you can help yourself to never miss an episode of the award-winning Highland League Weekly by following us on social media.

As well as YouTube and Twitter, you can find Highland League Weekly on Instagram and TikTok, while there is a Highland League Weekly group with more than 1,000 members on Facebook.

You can also keep up to date with Highland League Weekly and all things Breedon Highland League by registering for our Highland League newsletters.

On Mondays and Fridays, links to our latest episodes will drop into your email inbox, along with the most recent match reports and reaction from across the Highland League.

More from Highland League

CR0045345, Callum Law, Pitmedden. Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-final - Formartine United v Banks o' Dee at North Lodge Park, Pitmedden. Picture of Banks o' Dee Lachie Macleod scoring to make it 0-1. Wednesday, October 18th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Dee-light for Josh Winton after securing Aberdeenshire Shield semi-final spot
Alfie Bavidge, third from right, scored the opener for Aberdeen's youngsters. Image: Jasperimage.
Aberdeen, Buckie Thistle and Huntly progress to Aberdeenshire Shield semi-finals with last-four draw confirmed
Dylan MacLean saves Zak Delaney's penalty to earn Nairn County a win against ICT and a place in the North of Scotland Cup final against Ross County. Images: Jasperimage
Nairn County stun Caley Thistle in shoot-out to reach North of Scotland Cup final
Alex Samuel in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Alex Samuel nets hat-trick as Ross County defeat Brora Rangers to reach North of…
CR0045345, Callum Law, Pitmedden. Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-final - Formartine United v Banks o' Dee at North Lodge Park, Pitmedden. Picture of (L-R) Graeme Rodger and Scott Lisle. Wednesday, October 18th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee go nap against Formartine United to reach Aberdeenshire Shield semi-finals
CR0044625 Nairn County V Strathspey Thistle, Station Park. Callum Maclean of Nairn fails to get the ball from Iain Ross of Strathspey. 2nd September '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Callum Maclean determined to end Nairn County's cup final wait
Turriff United's head of youth Graeme Taylor, who is also serving as the club's interim manager. Please credit Turriff United FC for the photo which was submitted on October 17 2023
Graeme Taylor keen to remain part of Turriff United set-up
CR0041657 Reporter Name - Sophie Goodwin Location - Formartine Football Club Story: - Highland League match between Formartine United and Turriff United Picture Shows -GOAL 2-0 as Formartine United's United's Paul Campbell(right) celebrates scoring the second goal Wednesday the 15th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Paul Campbell seeks more Aberdeenshire Shield success as Formartine United face Banks o' Dee
Spain Park, home of Highland League side Banks o' Dee. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee duo Andy Shearer and Dean Lawrie bow out of Spain Park
October 16's episode of Highland League Weekly features highlights of Brora Rangers v Keith - a Highland League Cup semi-final - as well as the Fraserburgh v Turriff United league clash.
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Brora Rangers and Keith's League Cup semi-final,…

Conversation