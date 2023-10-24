Wick boss Gary Manson upbeat about Highland League hopes in Scottish Cup this weekend

Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson believes it could be a good weekend for the Breedon Highland League in the Scottish Cup.

Eleven north clubs will be in round two action in the national tournament on Saturday.

Manson, who guided the Scorries to the third round of the Scottish Cup last season, is optimistic about the hopes of Highland League clubs.

He said: “Hopefully all the Highland League teams can put on a good show and we manage to get a few through.

“I’m hopeful of getting five or six teams through, but there are some ties where the Highland League teams could struggle.

“If we could get six Highland League teams in round three that wouldn’t be a bad return.”

Stenhousemuir v Brora Rangers

There are six Highland League versus League Two ties in the draw, one of which is Stenhousemuir v Brora Rangers.

Manson added: “Brora have got a good pedigree in the Scottish Cup in recent years. At the start of the season their squad maybe seemed a bit thin.

“But looking at their teamsheets now, with the signings they’ve made, they’ve got a lot of depth.

“I’d imagine they’ll be quite confident going to Stenhousemuir.

“Teams in League Two aren’t too far ahead of the top Highland League teams so I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Brora got through.”

Peterhead v Clachnacuddin

Clachnacuddin are also away from home against an SPFL club – with League Two leaders Peterhead the opposition for Conor Gethins’ first game as manager.

Giving his assessment, Manson said: “Clach will be looking to get a bit of a bounce with their new manager, but I have my doubts as to whether they’ll get it in this tie.

“They’re coming up against a very good side. Peterhead have reshaped their squad quite significantly since getting relegated and are going great guns in League Two.

“It will be a very tall order for Clach.”

Huntly v Forfar Athletic

Huntly, who are second in the Highland League, enjoy home advantage against Forfar Athletic (eighth in League Two).

Manson reckons confidence could be a key factor, and said: “Confidence and momentum are massive in football and Huntly have that with the start they’ve made this season.

“Forfar haven’t had a particularly great start and I think Huntly will fancy their chances.

“It would be no surprise to me if they progressed to the next round.”

Fraserburgh v Bonnyrigg Rose

Fraserburgh welcome Bonnyrigg Rose to Bellslea in a rematch of the 2022 pyramid play-off, which Rose won 3-2 over two legs.

However, Manson believes the Broch can triumph in the Scottish Cup.

“Generally I’d fancy Fraserburgh at home against anyone,” he said.

“Over a number of years they have a strong home record and they have a good pedigree in the Scottish Cup.

“The Broch might have revenge on their minds after the meeting last year, so it will be a tasty tie.

“It won’t be easy, but I can see Fraserburgh getting through.”

Brechin City v Spartans

Revenge may also be on Brechin City’s agenda as Spartans – who defeated the Hedgemen on penalties in the play-offs last term – visit Glebe Park.

Manson added: “Spartans have done well in League Two since going up (currently third in the table).

“Brechin haven’t quite been blowing teams away yet this season.

“Even though they’re at home, I’d make Spartans slight favourites.

“But it’s well within Brechin’s capabilities to get through.”

Dumbarton v Banks o’ Dee

Banks o’ Dee are on the road and tackle Dumbarton, who are second in League Two.

Manson said: “Every time we’ve played Banks o’ Dee, they’ve been really good.

“But then they’ve had some results which have taken me by surprise.

“But, on their day, they’ve got the quality going forward to hurt anyone.

One week tomorrow we head to Dumbarton for the second round of the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup 🏆 Also known as the Son's, Dumbarton won the Scottish Cup back in 1883, and are one of six clubs to have won the top division more than once ℹ️ pic.twitter.com/GmwvRFc2F4 — Banks o' Dee FC (@banksodee_fc) October 20, 2023

“If Dumbarton underestimate Banks o’ Dee they’ll get hurt and I wouldn’t be surprised if that tie finished 4-3 either way.

“Banks o’ Dee have got the quality to get through, but it will be a tough ask against a League Two side away from home.”

Forres Mechanics v Buckie Thistle

Forres Mechanics against Buckie Thistle is the only all-Highland League tie in the second round.

“Buckie will start as favourites going on league position (third compared to the Can-Cans in 11th),” Manson said

“But Forres did have a good start to the season and, again, they’re capable on their day.”

Deveronvale v Broxburn Athletic

Deveronvale welcome East of Scotland League leaders Broxburn Athletic – who eliminated Nairn County in round one – to Princess Royal Park.

Manson said: “Deveronvale are like all of the sides in the bottom half of the league – capable on our day, but we don’t have our day often enough for our liking.

“We played Jeanfield Swifts in round one and they’re a couple of places below Broxburn in their league.

“Jeanfield were a good outfit, and if Broxburn are of the same standard, then Deveronvale might struggle.

“But at home, with a decent crowd behind them, you never know what could happen.”

Formartine United v Clydebank

Highland League leaders Formartine United meet West of Scotland League Premier Division table-toppers Clydebank at North Lodge Park.

Manson added: “Formartine’s result last Wednesday (5-0 loss to Banks o’ Dee in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield) was a surprise and I was paying particular attention to it, because we were meant to play Formartine on Saturday.

“Despite that, I fancy Formartine to get through.

“Stuart Anderson is doing a good job. They’ve gone down a slight different route taking in some younger players and it looks to be working for them.”

Cumnock Juniors v Turriff United

Turriff United, who are still searching for Dean Donaldson’s successor as manager, visit Scottish Junior Cup holders Cumnock.

Manson said: “Turriff were worthy winners (5-1) when they played us at Harmsworth Park.

“It may depend on how they deal with not having a manager at the moment – sometimes it upsets teams and sometimes it galvanises them.

“Turriff are capable on their day, but if Cumnock are your typical Ayrshire Junior team, it will be a difficult game for them.”