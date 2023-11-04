Turriff United’s Andrew Watt sees bright future under Warren Cummings

Andrew Watt believes Turriff United can go from strength to strength under new manager Warren Cummings.

Turra tackle Nairn County at Station Park this afternoon in Cummings’ second game in charge after being appointed last week.

With United seventh in the Breedon Highland League, defender Watt believes they are capable of pushing on after a good start to the season.

The 23-year-old said: “The new manager has been brilliant, everyone has reacted well since he’s come in.

“It’s difficult losing a manager, especially when the team’s been doing well, but the new manager has come in and kept the spirits really high.

“I think he can take us from strength to strength, you can see straightaway the experience he’s got from playing.

“The messages he’s trying to get across are invaluable and will really help us. For a young group of players I think his experience can only help us.”

Meanwhile, Nairn are in fine form having won nine of their last 11 fixtures in all competitions.

After a tough start which yielded only one victory from their first six outings player-manager Steven Mackay reckons having a settled line-up has made a difference.

He added: “We’ve got quite a settled team at the moment which is what every manager wants.

“We were moving things around and trying a few things at the start of the season, but now we have more of a structure in place and we’re not making many changes.

“Everyone seems to be comfortable with the positions they’re playing and there’s good competition for places.

“When you get some confidence things become easier as well and the confidence has built up over the last few weeks and hopefully we can build on it further.”