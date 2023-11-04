Turriff United’s Andrew Watt sees bright future under Warren Cummings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Highland League

Turriff United’s Andrew Watt sees bright future under Warren Cummings

Turra face Nairn County at Station Park in Cummings' second match as manager.

By Callum Law
Andrew Watt, right, has enjoyed working with new Turriff United manager Warren Cummings
Andrew Watt, right, has enjoyed working with new Turriff United manager Warren Cummings

Andrew Watt believes Turriff United can go from strength to strength under new manager Warren Cummings.

Turra tackle Nairn County at Station Park this afternoon in Cummings’ second game in charge after being appointed last week.

With United seventh in the Breedon Highland League, defender Watt believes they are capable of pushing on after a good start to the season.

The 23-year-old said: “The new manager has been brilliant, everyone has reacted well since he’s come in.

“It’s difficult losing a manager, especially when the team’s been doing well, but the new manager has come in and kept the spirits really high.

“I think he can take us from strength to strength, you can see straightaway the experience he’s got from playing.

“The messages he’s trying to get across are invaluable and will really help us. For a young group of players I think his experience can only help us.”

Nairn County player-manager Steven Mackay has been pleased with their recent form

Meanwhile, Nairn are in fine form having won nine of their last 11 fixtures in all competitions.

After a tough start which yielded only one victory from their first six outings player-manager Steven Mackay reckons having a settled line-up has made a difference.

He added: “We’ve got quite a settled team at the moment which is what every manager wants.

“We were moving things around and trying a few things at the start of the season, but now we have more of a structure in place and we’re not making many changes.

“Everyone seems to be comfortable with the positions they’re playing and there’s good competition for places.

“When you get some confidence things become easier as well and the confidence has built up over the last few weeks and hopefully we can build on it further.”

Watch FREE: Highland League Weekly preview – newly-appointed bosses target first points

