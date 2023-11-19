Late penalty gives Nairn win against Forres; Clach and Strathspey draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Late penalty gives Nairn win against Forres; Clach and Strathspey draw

The North of Scotland Cup winners beat the Can-Cans 2-1, while the Lilywhites came back to draw 4-4 with the Grantown Jags.

By Reporter
Nairn player Andrew MacLeod.
Andrew MacLeod's late penalty earned Nairn County victory against Forres Mechanics.

Nairn County followed up their North of Scotland Cup triumph with a dramatic 2-1 victory against Forres Mechanics at Station Park thanks to a last-gasp penalty winner.

Andrew MacLeod slotted away the decisive spot-kick in the 97th minute as the Wee County maintained their fine unbeaten run.

Nairn manager Steven Mackay said: “We feared all the effort that went into last Sunday’s game, the physical effort and all the emotion that comes with that type of win, meant we feared we would get a flat performance.

“You could see it in the first 10-15 minutes we were off the pace. We got our noses in front, 1-0 up at half time, which we probably didn’t deserve to be to be fair.

“In the second half we made some chances and brought on some fresh legs – even then we weren’t as clinical as we have been previously.

“They get the equaliser, again probably deserved. It was one of those games you felt might just end in a draw but we brought Sammy (Gordon) on and decided to just go for it. We managed to nick something at the end, so I’m delighted.”

Late drama at Nairn v Forres

Nairn made the breakthrough in the 17th minute when Angus Dey crossed and George Robesten forced the ball home from inside the six-yard box.

Forres tried to hit back immediately and Ethan Cairns forced a one-handed save from Nairn goalkeeper Dylan MacLean from a Gregor MacDonald shot which just cleared the crossbar as the visitors pushed.

Nairn almost doubled their lead in the 75th minute but Sam Nixon was in the right place to head a Calum Mackay effort off the goal-line.

With just six minutes left on the clock the Can-Cans equalised. Mark McLauchlan sent a ball into the danger area and Craig Mackenzie reacted first to send a spectacular overhead kick into the net.

In a dramatic finish to the match Nairn were awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time which MacLeod converted after McLauchlan was deemed to have raised his foot too high while clearing the ball from Nairn sub Calum Mackay.

Forres boss Steven MacDonald said: “It is incredibly hard to take. It (the penalty) was a remarkable decision.

“There is a difference between a high foot and clearing the ball. On your goal-line you have to clear the ball.

“We deserved something out of it. I’m disappointed we never pushed on after we scored – we should have being going for the win.

“We sat back and gave them too much time. It’s cruel when you’ve put so much into it.”

Clachnacuddin 4-4 Strathspey Thistle

Neither side was happy with the outcome as Clachnacuddin fought back to draw 4-4 with Strathspey Thistle at Grant Street Park.

The Grantown Jags led 3-0 and 4-3 before being pegged back and they remain bottom of the table, with the Lilywhites one point and one place better off.

Clach player-manager Conor Gethins said: “Our three half-time subs Zach MacPhee, Shaun Sutherland and Fergus Adams made a huge difference.

“Going in at half-time I thought we were done, but when I took a wee step back to compose myself Martin Callum, Robbie Duncanson and Blair Lawrie really geed them up.

“The early goal in the second half really helped us and when we got the second goal I knew we were coming back.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t win it in the end despite being 3-0 down, but I’m more disappointed with how poor we were.”

Missed opportunity

Strathspey assistant manager Michael Rae added: “We played very well in the first half, unfortunately our Achilles heel of defending set-plays has cost us again.

“When you’re 3-0 up at half-time it feels like a missed opportunity. We asked the boys not to sit back because we felt we needed the fourth goal to kill it off because we knew if Clach got one their confidence would be up.”

Liam Shewan gave Strathspey the lead from an Allan Kerr knockdown before Daniel Whitehorn’s finish and a Ross Logan header made it 3-0 to the visitors at the break.

Fergus Adams’ header from a corner reduced Clach’s arrears before a scramble and an own goal at another corner made it 3-2 after an hour.

Liam Shewan scored for Strathspey against Clach but was also sent off.
Liam Shewan scored for Strathspey against Clach but was also sent off.

Thistle then had Shewan sent off by referee Billy Baxter, with the attacker receiving a second booking for a challenge on Keith Mason.

Connor Bunce – who has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2026 – equalised in the 81st minute from Lewis Mackenzie’s cross.

Strathspey regained the lead instantly through Jack Davison’s curling shot, only for Bunce to salvage a point for Clach with a free-kick in the dying embers.

