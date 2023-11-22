Inverurie Locos add Gregor Zimmerman ahead of facing Forres Mechanics

Inverurie Locos manager Dean Donaldson has bolstered his squad ahead of facing Forres Mechanics tonight with the signing of Gregor Zimmerman.

The 17-year-old former Aberdeen striker featured as a trialist in Saturday’s victory against Keith and has signed a deal until the summer of 2025.

Donaldson, who takes his team to Mosset Park in the Breedon Highland League this evening, said: “Gregor did his ACL when he was at Aberdeen and he’s on the way back now.

“He’s a very good player, someone I’ve got high hopes for. Gregor’s really hungry and he’s a natural goalscorer which is a precious commodity that isn’t easy to come by.

“It will take time for Gregor to get himself going again, but he’s got a lot of potential.”

75' Callum Duncan replaced by a trialist. Cole Anderson booked.

Meanwhile, Forres are seeking their first league victory since August 19.

The Can-Cans have won in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup and Scottish Cup since then, but boss Steven MacDonald is looking for league points.

He added: “It’s incredible really, but it shows how tough the league is.

“You can get plaudits for competing and playing well, but ultimately you need to win.

“It’s a fine line and there has been a lot of positive stuff at times, but it’s naivety that’s been costing us goals and then we haven’t been scoring enough.”

Turra clash with Dee

Elsewhere, John Allan wants Turriff United to be clinical when Banks o’ Dee visit the Haughs.

Turra were beaten 3-0 by Brechin City at the weekend.

Striker Allan, 26, said: “We could probably have created a bit more and been a bit more clinical in the final third.

“Hopefully we can do that against Banks o’ Dee, it’s good to have another game so quickly, if we don’t give away silly goals then we’ll have a good chance.

“There’s no team we don’t feel we can compete against.”

Dee are fourth in the table and co-manager Paul Lawson is looking for consistency from his charges to remain at the top end.

He added: “Some of the points we’ve dropped this season have been disappointing. But we’ve also won games this season that some people might not have expected us to.

“If you want to be in the mix challenging, you need to follow up one good result with another after our win against Formartine.”