Inverness Caley Thistle youngster Ethan Cairns set for another Highland League loan move

Banks o’ Dee are leading the race to sign Inverness Caledonian Thistle starlet Ethan Cairns, The Press and Journal understands.

The 19-year-old attacker spent the first half of this season at another Breedon Highland League club, Forres Mechanics, but that loan deal has now expired.

However, if Cairns – who also spent last season at Mosset Park – is to be loaned out by the Caley Jags for the remainder of this campaign, it is believed Dee are the favourites to land his signature.

This is despite interest from other clubs.

Cairns has netted four goals for Forres this season and has previously featured in Inverness’ first-team.

Meanwhile, Banks o’ Dee midfielder Matthew Wallace has been transfer-listed.

The 25-year-old joined the Aberdeen outfit from Deveronvale in December 2021.