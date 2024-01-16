Celtic tie a family affair for Buckie Thistle’s Josh Peters – with cousin potentially lining up for Hoops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Celtic tie a family affair for Buckie Thistle’s Josh Peters – with cousin potentially lining up for Hoops

The Jags striker is looking forward Buckie's bumper Scottish Cup fourth round match at Parkhead.

By Callum Law
Buckie thistle's Joshua Peters celebrates a goal
Buckie Thistle's Josh Peters is preparing to face Celtic.

Josh Peters is keen to savour what will be a memorable family occasion when Buckie Thistle face Celtic in the Scottish Cup.

The Jags’ striker is gearing up for Sunday’s fourth round tie at Parkhead, where he could line up against a familiar face.

His cousin is Celtic defender Stephen Welsh, who could be involved for the Hoops if he recovers from a shoulder injury sustained last month.

Rangers' Cyriel Dessers, left, and Celtic's Stephen Welsh
Rangers’ Cyriel Dessers, left, and Celtic’s Stephen Welsh in action last month. Image: SNS.

Peters and Welsh speak regularly and had discussed the possibility of facing each other in the national competition prior to the last round in November.

The 27-year-old said: “Stephen’s my auntie’s son. I grew up playing football with him quite a lot.

“He’s been at Celtic since he was eight or nine.

“I saw him a week before the third round. The likelihood of it happening and us drawing Celtic was almost zero, but we spoke about it.

“Once the draw was made, Stephen was one of the first people to message me because we’d been speaking about it.

“It’s something our family has said before: ‘imagine you play against each other.’

“It’s never happened before, but it could happen now if we both play and it’s a big day for the family.

“We don’t speak every day, but we do speak quite regularly.

“The family has been pestering me for tickets.

“It’s a big day, because everyone will be there on my side and his side.

“His mum and dad go to every game, and for his side of the family, it’s maybe just another game.

“But for my side of the family, it’s a dream come true.

“Stephen’s side of the family will want him to do well and my side of the family will want me to do well – it’s a huge day for the family.”

Family divided

Although his cousin has played more than 50 games for Celtic, Peters isn’t a Hoops supporter.

He added: “I’m a Rangers fan – I take after my dad. His side of the family is all Rangers and my mum’s side is all Celtic.

“My mum tried her best to convert me to being a Celtic fan, but I’ve stuck with Rangers since I was young and been to a few games over the years.

“It is half-and-half in the family really.”

Although Buckie are braced for a difficult encounter against Celtic, Peters feels they can approach it with a degree of confidence.

The former Elgin City, Forfar Athletic, Stirling Albion, Queen’s Park, Livingston, Hibs and Strathspey Thistle marksman believes the things the Jags do well in the Breedon Highland League can also work against the Premiership champions and cup holders.

He said: “We’ve got to play to our strengths. It’s easy to say it, but it’s just about doing what we’ve been doing for the last couple of seasons.

Josh Peters, left, in action for Buckie Thistle
Josh Peters, left, in action for Buckie.

“We’ve got talented players in our team and a style of play that works for us.

“It might not work as often, but it doesn’t mean it won’t work against them.

“We’ll get the odd chance, I’m sure. It might not be often, but we need to be confident in our ability and what we’ve got in our team.

“We’re coming up against players that are levels and levels above us, but that doesn’t detract from the fact we’ve got good players in our team.

“But if we stick to what we’re good at, hopefully we can put in a positive performance.”

